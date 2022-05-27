Last Updated:

WATCH | Students Safely Evacuate Specially-abled Classmate During Earthquake, Video Wins Internet

A video going viral on the internet shows prompt reaction of students towards helping a specially-abled classmate as soon as an earthquake struck.

China

Kindness still exists and this can be often seen around. Multiple videos emerge on the internet displaying how people help each other in challenging situations. Now, a video is going viral on the internet showing a classroom full of students vacating as the earthquake struck. But there was a part in the video that caught the attention of netizens

The video shows students hiding under their desks as they notice the earthquake. The video was recorded on the CCTV camera, as the video progressed it showed the students covered their heads with notebooks or hands and were seen stepping out of the classroom. But there was a student at the back of the classroom, who was in a wheelchair and stayed still when his classmates pushed his wheelchair to safety.  

The video further showed that first student to help the differently-abled student was sitting in the front. However, instead of escaping the classroom, the boy goes and helps his classmate. Meanwhile, three more students chipped in to help by clearing the desks that restricted their way to the exit while the bteacher stood by the door, urging everyone to leave quickly. 

The video was shared by former Norwegian diplomat Erik Solheim on Twitter. While sharing the video, Solheim wrote, “Solidarity! On May 20th, in the middle school of Sichuan 🇨🇳 earthquake with a magnitude 4.8, teachers and classmates didn’t forget him in a wheelchair". Meanwhile, last week a 4.8 magnitude earthquake struck Shimian County in China’s Sichuan province. 

'Wonderful': Netizens react 

The video has accumulated around 34.7K views accompanied by several likes and retweets. The video has also prompted many to express their views, "Good people!", a user wrote. Another user spelt, "There is some difference between classmates and FRIENDS....... They are FRIENDS....". The third user expressed, "Wonderful. They seem to have practiced this many times! Great example! Preparedness drills are so important. In school plans/drills organized by @geosafety and @GeoHazIndia, two student buddies each are assigned to those with mobility issues". 

