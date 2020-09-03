Last Updated:

Studio Flat With Bed Over Staircase Pricing £125k Stuns Netizens; Some Call It 'death Bed'

A studio flat in Worthing, West Sussex, England, has baffled people over Twitter. It costs a whopping £125k and flaunts of “build in bed over the stairs.''

Studio flat

There are several unique interior designs that often grab the attention of buyers. Such a rare housing setting has now been grabbing the attention of netizens. The picture of the unique design has taken the people on social media by surprise as instead of being on in a separate room or on the floor, the double bed of the house has been built over the staircase. Read ahead to know.

£125k studio flat leaves people baffled with bed on stairs

According to a report by The Sun, a studio flat was put up on the market for a whopping £125,000 and it's one unique interior has stunned people. The bed in the house is not placed on the ground, which is the unusual design. The property situated in Worthing, West Sussex, flaunts of “build in bed over the stairs.''

Instead of being placed on the floor, the bed has been placed elevated over the staircase. A ladder to climb on the bed can also be seen in the pictures. The photograph of the rare design has amazed many Twitter users. Some mentioned that there is enough place for the bed on the floor, while others made fun of the bed's location. Check out how Twitterati reacted to this unique design:

Located in Worthing in West Sussex, the house is described as “a spacious and well converted top floor studio flat” by agent Symonds. It includes a bathroom, a kitchen, and a studio area. The place was priced at £125,000. However, the property has now been taken down from the online market.

 

 

