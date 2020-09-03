Studio Flat With Bed Over Staircase Pricing £125k Stuns Netizens; Some Call It 'death Bed'

There are several unique interior designs that often grab the attention of buyers. Such a rare housing setting has now been grabbing the attention of netizens. The picture of the unique design has taken the people on social media by surprise as instead of being on in a separate room or on the floor, the double bed of the house has been built over the staircase. Read ahead to know.

Also Read | 'Glee' Actor Becca Tobin Gets A New House In L.A. With The Help Of Josh Flagg

£125k studio flat leaves people baffled with bed on stairs

According to a report by The Sun, a studio flat was put up on the market for a whopping £125,000 and it's one unique interior has stunned people. The bed in the house is not placed on the ground, which is the unusual design. The property situated in Worthing, West Sussex, flaunts of “build in bed over the stairs.''

mOvE tO tHe sOuTh tHe PoSsiBiLiTiEs aRe eNdLeSs pic.twitter.com/TU6wiag1Ie — Nat (@unfortunatalie) August 27, 2020

"Spacious and well converted" — Nat (@unfortunatalie) August 27, 2020

Here's the listing. There's also a washing machine in the bathroom. https://t.co/USW7VLvCLU — Nat (@unfortunatalie) August 28, 2020

Also Read | 'Gorgeous': Rare Flat Rainbow In UK Stuns People, Here's How It Is Formed

Instead of being placed on the floor, the bed has been placed elevated over the staircase. A ladder to climb on the bed can also be seen in the pictures. The photograph of the rare design has amazed many Twitter users. Some mentioned that there is enough place for the bed on the floor, while others made fun of the bed's location. Check out how Twitterati reacted to this unique design:

How is that bed legal you roll over and you DIE — Lauren Ingram (@laureningram) August 27, 2020

for only 125.000 you can risk falling to your death while you sleep! you're not gonna get a better deal that this! — michael (@xanaxakis) August 28, 2020

Bed over stairs is freaking me out hugely! — Lex (@ojos_no_ven) August 28, 2020

Also Read | Comedian Uncle Roger Reviews Jamie Oliver's Egg Fried Rice In Hilarious Viral Video; WATCH

But.. what about when you fall asleep with your phone and it rolls out of bed and falls all the way down the stairs? — not so ginger Elanor (@GingerElanor) August 27, 2020

The little set of stepladders to help you up into ‘deathbed’ is a lovely touch! 🤣 — Big Al (@Eval_Hell) August 28, 2020

but... but... there's a perfectly adequate floor with enough space for the bed??? it doesn't need to be suspended over anything, let alone stairs??? what the HELL were they on when they thought up this diy nightmare — Annie Beauchamp (@amsbeauchamp) August 28, 2020

If you fall of that bed...you literally get FLAT — Cryptosombrero (@cryptogotham) August 30, 2020

Also Read | Abraham Lincoln's Hair being Auctioned, Cat Turns Pikachu & Other Viral News Of The Week

Located in Worthing in West Sussex, the house is described as “a spacious and well converted top floor studio flat” by agent Symonds. It includes a bathroom, a kitchen, and a studio area. The place was priced at £125,000. However, the property has now been taken down from the online market.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.