'Stuff Of Nightmares': Man On Hospital Bed Leaves Netizens Horrified, Turns Out To Be Cake

While it’s been some time since the trend of realistic cakes took the internet by storm, one particular creation has got the internet petrified. Recently, a Twitter page ‘horror4kids’ shared a photograph of a man lying on his bed. The picture featured a “good looking man” smiling while lying down on a hospital bed.

However, the devil, as they say, was in the detail as the caption to the post read, “This is a cake”. The claim turned into reality as the subsequent pictures showed people slicing the “man’s” hand and leg and putting them onto plates. While the picture left many disgusted, others said that it was spooky and would give them nightmares.

Shared two days ago, the post has already racked up 3428 likes and tons of comments. “the next step is to say that he is a human being,” quipped a user. While there were others who compared it to “cannibalism” and said it was “stuff of their nightmares”.Yet there were many who was plain disgusted.

the next step is to say that this is an human being pic.twitter.com/inlMpkEepj — l'anti-post-néo-pré-anté-hyper-extra-sous-réalisme (@MEUNIERLo3) February 18, 2021

I’m so confused — Shorror (@Shorror_) February 16, 2021

This is so disturbing 😭😭😭 — Cherokee (@chief_cherxkee) February 17, 2021

imagine walking past the oven and seeing the silhouette of a man baking 🤣 — Tee Willis (@SweetHoneyTee__) February 17, 2021

Um, I don't think that's supposed to happen. pic.twitter.com/QhsVtCvJGL — Jimmy Lloyd (@JimmyLloyd20) February 16, 2021

This is disgusting...In the name of creativity doing something like this...Sick person's creation. — Rajeev Kumar Dubey (@Rajeev_vajeer) February 18, 2021

A similar video was recently shared on Instaagram. Shared by Sideseftcakes, the less than a minute clip shows a woman standing with a plate. However, as the clip proceeds, she could be seen moving the plate sideward to reveal an unexpected twist. At first glance, the woman could be seen holding a plate. A few seconds further, she removes the plate from in front of her and reveals that what people perceived to be her head was nothing more than a cake. She then shows her actual head and cuts the ‘head cake’ to shows which is real and which is not.

