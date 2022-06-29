Stunning Click Of Snow Leopard Captured After Months Of Effort Leaves Netizens Amazed; See

Snow leopards are an elusive species. Photographers spend days, weeks and sometimes even months trying to capture them in their lenses. One such professional is Sascha Fonseca who waited months before sharing the final outcome of his patience on the internet. Earlier this week, Fonseca posted the picture of his first snow leopard and ever since it landed on social media, it has left hundreds of thousands of users flabbergasted.

The mesmerising picture shows a snow leopard reacting to the shutter sound of his DSLR camera. It was shot in Ladakh and showcases the beautiful, snow-clad peaks of the Himalayas as the backdrop. However, what has captured the eyeballs of netizens is the facial expression of the wide-eyed cat.

What a fantastic picture of an elusive snow leopard in Ladakh, probably reacting to the shutter sound of the camera trap. https://t.co/g9ZsSjy1ip pic.twitter.com/cfwpd9xNbZ — Dhruva Jaishankar (@d_jaishankar) June 26, 2022

The picture was reshared by ORF America Director Dhruva Jaishankar, who labelled the click as ‘fantastic.” Meanwhile, describing his journey, Fonseca wrote, “Months of preparations had paid off. The weatherproof housings which I had built in my kitchen had passed the big test and stayed in the field for one and a half years mastering all seasons and the occasional snow leopard inspection.”

“These stealthy cats are not only mysterious and incredibly beautiful, to me, they also look wise. Almost from another world. I’ve photographed other big cats, but the “ghost of mountains” is in its own category,” Fonseca wrote on his website describing the big cats.

'Fierce & cuddly' Snow leopard leaves netizens amazed

The rare photograph has left the internet going gaga. One Twitter user wrote, "So fierce and yet so cuddly! Sorry had to be said #catperson." Meanwhile, another said, "Snow leopard breeding centre should be starting to grow their population, they are about to extinct". They highlighted that the snow leopards' main diet- mountain goat- has already disappeared forcing them to feed on alternatives. "Wow!! What a majestic beast," wrote a fourth user. Notably, several users shared their own experiences of spotting the enigmatic creatures.

