Stunning Time-lapse Video Shows Man's Transformation From Teen To Adult

While ageing is a ubiquitous phenomenon, a man’s time-lapse video of the process has left the internet stunned. Niall Gray, who clicked a selfie every day from age 14 to age 24 shared the short video was on Twitter. “I’ve been taking a picture of myself every day for the past 10 years,” he wrote explaining the time-lapse video.

The video starts with a monologue by Gray who says life moves pretty fast and “you don’t usually stop to look around.” As the video progresses, a photograph of a teen Gray surfaces on screen. The clip suddenly catches speed and one could see Grey, across locations, traversing across years. It finally ends showing the teen transformed into a gown man.

I’ve been taking a picture of myself everyday for the past 10 years, this is me age 14 to 24 pic.twitter.com/zrhkFm4JiJ — Niall Gray (@NiallGray) January 1, 2021

Since shared on January 1, the video has been viewed over 143k times and garnered more than 5,600 likes. While most netizens had their eyes stuck on Gray's hair, others were impressed with his commitment to click a selfie every day for 10 years. "This is very cool, but I'm mad as hell by how versatile your hair is. Every style, every parting. I'd be lucky to pull off one of those looks!," one wrote. "I remember your Dad sharing this a while ago, good to keep it going. Didn’t even realise it was you at my Bro Joe’s wedding last year," wrote another. "This is awesome! I remember the first video of this series!! And now it’s been 10 years that’s crazy! Are you gonna keep going?," quipped a third.

I found this quite moving. A wonderful idea beautiful edited.

I'd love a written timeline of what happened in those 10 years and how you managed to keep the light burning bright in your eyes.😊 — Phillip Bayliss (@PhillipBayliss) January 1, 2021

I loved this! Thank you for sharing — Lisa Campbell 🌈 (@LCLuckiest) January 2, 2021

Wow ,, how on earth did you have time for that? And to keep all the photos ? I lost all my photos from my teenage years on Bebo 🤦🏻‍♀️😂 — Bex (@bexy_x3) January 1, 2021

Now for the most appropriate song to make this the video to! — Ed Miller (@edmiller73) January 1, 2021

I had to watch it twice. Once to watch the hair and once to watch the face go from a child to a handsome man with a fantastic jawline!! — MamaBear6 (@Bear6Mama) January 3, 2021

Brilliant. The movement of the hair makes it look like you are literally hurtling through time. Great idea. Best regards and good wishes for the next ten years. D — Damien O'Keeffe (@FlawedMonkey) January 2, 2021

Absolutely fascinating, thank you. Good luck with the hair line 😉 — Simon Dicketts (@SimonDicketts) January 1, 2021

Amazing. How did you manage to keep your eyes looking the same in every shot. Fantastic! — Heather Mountney Nutrition (@Heathermountney) January 2, 2021

