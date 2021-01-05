Last Updated:

Stunning Time-lapse Video Shows Man's Transformation From Teen To Adult

While ageing is a ubiquitous phenomenon, a man’s time-lapse video of the process has left the internet stunned. The short video was shared on Twitter.

Riya Baibhawi
Time-lapse video shows man's transition from teen to adult, netizens impressed

While ageing is a ubiquitous phenomenon, a man’s time-lapse video of the process has left the internet stunned. Niall Gray, who clicked a selfie every day from age 14 to age 24 shared the short video was on Twitter. “I’ve been taking a picture of myself every day for the past 10 years,” he wrote explaining the time-lapse video.

The video starts with a monologue by Gray who says life moves pretty fast and “you don’t usually stop to look around.” As the video progresses, a photograph of a teen Gray surfaces on screen. The clip suddenly catches speed and one could see Grey, across locations, traversing across years. It finally ends showing the teen transformed into a gown man.

 

'Are you keep going?'

Since shared on January 1, the video has been viewed over 143k times and garnered more than 5,600 likes. While most netizens had their eyes stuck on Gray's hair, others were impressed with his commitment to click a selfie every day for 10 years. "This is very cool, but I'm mad as hell by how versatile your hair is. Every style, every parting. I'd be lucky to pull off one of those looks!," one wrote. "I remember your Dad sharing this a while ago, good to keep it going. Didn’t even realise it was you at my Bro Joe’s wedding last year," wrote another.  "This is awesome! I remember the first video of this series!! And now it’s been 10 years that’s crazy! Are you gonna keep going?," quipped a third. 

