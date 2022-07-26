Honestly, there are a lot of reasons why people love Subway. Subways - the undisputed leader in the fast and healthy food category- has created a separate fan base for itself in recent years. In a unique contest announced on July 21, Subway publicised a way in which a few Subway fans can secure a lifetime supply of free Subway sandwiches.

In a recent announcement, the American sandwich restaurant said that it is hosting a block party in Las Vegas at Bad Apple Tattoo celebrating the chain’s new Subway menu, where nine super fans can get a real tattoo of the Subway Series logo from Ink Master Champion-winner DJ Tambe. Interestingly, the three prizes will be based on the kind of tattoos the participants of the contest will get. According to the set rules, depending on the size and location of the tattoo, fans can earn:

Free Subs for a month: 2" x 2" tattoo on wrist, bicep or foot

Free Subs for a year: 3" x 3" tattoo on the shoulder blade, forearm or calf

Free Subs for life: "The Footlong," a 12" x 12" tattoo on the sternum or back

More about the contest

In a press release shared by Subway, the sandwich giant will offer nine tattoos during the six-hour event, while supplies last. They include one 12 x 12 tattoo and a combined maximum of eight 3" x 3" or 2" x 2" tattoos to eligible adults who are 21+ on a first-come, first-serve and walk-in only basis.

Subway superfans can line up to get tattoos starting on Wednesday, July 27, at 8 am PT, with the last call for the 12" x 12" tattoo at 1 pm PT, and 3 pm PT for the 3" x 3" and 2" x 2" tattoos.

DJ Tambe, the ink-master of the contest, in the press release said, “Tattoos hold a special meaning for my customers, they come to me to celebrate the things they love the most or to commemorate a major moment in their lives.” Further adding he said, "Whether that's the first time trying the Subway Series, or simply eternal love for Subway, I'm here to make that a permanent part of their lives and something to showcase."

Subway is one of the world's largest quick service restaurant brands and serves freshly made-to-order sandwiches, wraps, salads and bowls to millions of guests, across more than 100 countries every day.