'Such Good Swimmers'; Emu Spotted Swimming In Murray River In Australia, Watch Video

Social media is flooded with animal videos that capture the cute activities of animals. A new video has surfaced on the internet that showcases an Emu swimming in a river in Australia. Australia Tourism Department has shared the video on their Instagram page. Murray River Trails originally posted it on Instagram.

Emu spotted swimming in Australia

According to the caption posted alongside the video, the team at Murray River Trials spotted Emu taking an "afternoon dip" in MurrayRiver, Australia's longest river. Furthermore, the Australian Tourism department mentioned, "FACT: Emus love the water and are surprisingly good swimmers. Their long, powerful legs allow them to paddle quickly and also reach top speeds of 50km/h on land!". In the video, Emu can be seen swimming in the Murray River. After swimming ‌in the river, the Emu can be seen going towards the trees. Watch the video here:

The video, since being posted on Instagram, has garnered over 574,750 views and several reactions. Netizens, amazed to see the Emu shared their views in the comments section. One user commented, "Who knew they are such good swimmers? Thank you for sharing". Another user commented, "Love this". Another individual commented, "didn’t know you could swim that well". Check out some user reactions:

IMAGE: Australia/Instagram