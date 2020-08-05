Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Massive Sand Art Of Lord Ram At Puri Beach

Indian sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand art at the Puri beach in Odisha, depicting Lord Ram and the temple of which foundation stone laying ceremony was held in Ayodhya. Pattnaik shared the picture of the sand art on Twitter on the eve of ‘bhumi pujan’, the ceremony which has been attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and 135 saints. Pattnaik’s tweet has been retweeted over 11k times and has garnered over 64k likes so far.

#JaiShriRam ...My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha, On the eve of foundation stone laying ceremony by Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji for #RamMandirAyodhya . pic.twitter.com/HMYAjAJwQI — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) August 4, 2020

Netizens laud the artist

Social media appreciated Pattnaik for creating the ‘amazing piece of art’ while many called it “art of the decade”. “Salute to Sudarshan Pattnaik for his sandArt of shri Ram on the beach in Odisha,” commented a user. Check out some of the reactions:

Beautiful.

May the Lord Shriram bless all of us. https://t.co/1ci1cJne70 — G SRINIVASA RAO (@SRINIVAS8158) August 5, 2020

An artist larger than life, showing his respect for lord Ram with his unque art is breathtaking. https://t.co/EP2RaSvfbQ — Ashutosh Khanna (@AshutoshKhann11) August 4, 2020

PM Modi laid the foundation stone while several BJP veterans like L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi attended via video-conference due to coronavirus pandemic. In November 2019, the Supreme Court ended the seven-decades long land dispute, awarding the Ram Janmabhoomi land to the Hindu parties and offering an alternate land to the Muslim parties for building a mosque. Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has been given the contract to construct the two-floor temple using Sompura Marbles - spanning 161ft in length, 140ft in width, and 128 ft in height, comprising of 5 domes.

