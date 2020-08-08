Last Updated:

Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Amazing Sand Art Encouraging People To Donate Plasma; Pic Inside

Sudarsan Pattnaik took to Twitter to share a picture of his latest art where he urged people to donate plasma in the fight against coronavirus pandemic.

Written By
Vishal Tiwari
Sudarsan Pattnaik

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik on August 7 took to Twitter to share a picture of his latest art where he urged people to donate plasma in the fight against coronavirus pandemic. The renowned artist shared the picture of his beautiful art on Twitter, where one can see a man and a woman wearing face masks with a plasma pouch in between them on which a text is visible that reads, "Donate Plasma Save Life, fight against COVID-19". Sudarsan captioned his post with the title, "My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha with message Please #DonatePlasmaSaveLife #FightAgainstCOVID19". Sudarsan had previously shared similar plasma donation message through his sand art.  

The post has garnered more than 1,600 likes and over 170 retweets since it was shared on Twitter on August 7. Netizens are flooding Sudarsan's comment section with love and appreciation as one user wrote, "Beautiful message Deeply appreciate it." Plasma therapy has been proven effective and has emerged as one of the leading treatments for serious COVID-19 patients. The therapy in India was first started in Delhi, where, upon seeing positive results, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal opened a plasma bank. Several states have started plasma banks since then and using the treatment for critical COVID-19 patients. 

Tribute to mothers

To mark Mother days recently, Pattnaik paid tribute to all mothers in different essential professions including public health care personnel, police officers, and housemakers. Amid the global health crisis, most people are confined to their homes but mothers never stop to look after their children and the same implies for those in tackling the pandemic on the frontlines. In a bid to show respect for the contribution they make in the society, the Odisha-based artist made a beautiful mural showing four women characters in different attire at Puri beach. Along with the message of Mother’s Day, the art also said ‘Maa Tujhe Salaam’.

First Published:
COMMENT
