Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Amazing Sand Art Encouraging People To Donate Plasma; Pic Inside

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik on August 7 took to Twitter to share a picture of his latest art where he urged people to donate plasma in the fight against coronavirus pandemic. The renowned artist shared the picture of his beautiful art on Twitter, where one can see a man and a woman wearing face masks with a plasma pouch in between them on which a text is visible that reads, "Donate Plasma Save Life, fight against COVID-19". Sudarsan captioned his post with the title, "My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha with message Please #DonatePlasmaSaveLife #FightAgainstCOVID19". Sudarsan had previously shared similar plasma donation message through his sand art.

My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha with message Please #DonatePlasmaSaveLife . #FightAgainstCOVID19 pic.twitter.com/pJvYd4lI9J — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) August 7, 2020

My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha with message #Please Donate #Plasma Save Life . #FightAgainstCOVID19 pic.twitter.com/KXDYoQbzuy — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) July 24, 2020

Read: Mother's Day: Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Salutes All Mothers Working On Frontline

The post has garnered more than 1,600 likes and over 170 retweets since it was shared on Twitter on August 7. Netizens are flooding Sudarsan's comment section with love and appreciation as one user wrote, "Beautiful message Deeply appreciate it." Plasma therapy has been proven effective and has emerged as one of the leading treatments for serious COVID-19 patients. The therapy in India was first started in Delhi, where, upon seeing positive results, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal opened a plasma bank. Several states have started plasma banks since then and using the treatment for critical COVID-19 patients.

Nice Art 👍👍👌👌 sir,

It is good Message for everyone by sand art.. — Jaleswar Sahu (@jaleswar_sahu) August 8, 2020

@sudarsansand

Wonderful art. You are blessed with unique Art. Everytime with strong message to society. Thanks for the great art — Srinidhi NM श्रीनिधिः भट। (@srinibhat1988) August 7, 2020

Amazing message by SandArt u r great ..Mahadev 🙌 — Rahul🇮🇳 (@IMRahul_09) August 7, 2020

Good Art

Good Message

God Bless You — Rokkam SateesH (@rokkam_sateesh) August 7, 2020

Superb one.👏👏👏 — Shubhendu (@shubhendu1975) August 7, 2020

Read: Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Asks Indians To Stay Safe As Cyclone Amphan Approaches Coast

Tribute to mothers

To mark Mother days recently, Pattnaik paid tribute to all mothers in different essential professions including public health care personnel, police officers, and housemakers. Amid the global health crisis, most people are confined to their homes but mothers never stop to look after their children and the same implies for those in tackling the pandemic on the frontlines. In a bid to show respect for the contribution they make in the society, the Odisha-based artist made a beautiful mural showing four women characters in different attire at Puri beach. Along with the message of Mother’s Day, the art also said ‘Maa Tujhe Salaam’.

#MaaTujheSalaam My SandArt at Puri beach to Salute all Mothers in our glob ,working day and night to fight against #COVID19 . #HappyMothersDay pic.twitter.com/3yxcnEVjAI — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) May 10, 2020

Read: Sudarsan Pattnaik Pays Tribute To Bravehearts Martyred At LAC In Clash With China

Read: Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Massive Sand Art Of Lord Ram At Puri Beach

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.