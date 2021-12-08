People treat their pets like their own children and there are a lot of videos on the internet demonstrating just that. The latest video involving the chairperson of the Infosys Foundation, Sudha Murthy is no different. In the video, she is seen celebrating the birthday of her dog, Gopi. The clip has been shared numerous times on the microblogging site Twitter and received a lot of attention from the netizens.

Mrs Murthy and her sister begin the 2-minute video by approaching the dog with a 'puja ki thali' and doing puja in front of him. She then wished the dog a happy birthday while the dog looked at them with interest. She then applies the 'teeka' on the dog's forehead, which he dislikes, and immediately wipes it off on the sofa while everyone in the background laughs. She finishes the puja and places her palm on the dog's forehead to console him before wishing him a happy birthday once more. Mrs Murthy then sits alongside him and begins lavishing affection on her pet. Mrs Muthy sits with her dog in the video's last image.

People loved the video

Many Twitter users shared the video. One Twitter user named Vishweshwar Bhat, shared the video with the caption, "I received a wonderful video clip in which Sudhamurthy of Infosys Foundation celebrates the birthday of Gopi by performing aarti to her dog !" Another person wrote while sharing the video, "Sudha Murthy celebrating her dog's birthday...one of the cutest dog videos I have seen."Sudha Murthy celebrating the birthday of her pet dog Gopi."

Today in Vishwavani Clubhouse we had program on Dog. And coincidentally, I received a wonderful video clip in which Sudhamurthy of Infosys Foundation celebrates the birthday of Gopi by performing aarti to her dog ! pic.twitter.com/YqMPxxmq9s — Vishweshwar Bhat (@VishweshwarBhat) December 4, 2021

The video was shared on December 4, and till now it has received more than 5 thousand views and approx 50 retweets. It also invited a huge number of comments from people who were happy to see Mrs Muthy celebrating her pet's birthday. One person wished the dog Happy Birthday by writing "Happy Birthday dear gopi may god bless you loads of health."

Happy Birthday dear gopi 😍 may god bless you loads of health — Rajath Karthik 🇮🇳 (@KarthikRajath) December 4, 2021

Sudha Murthy Mam 🙏🙏 & Gopi 🎂🎂 pic.twitter.com/MCQXnandVo — UmaDivyaDeep Reddy Gudibandi 🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@UmaDivyaDeep1) December 5, 2021

Another person confirmed that the other lady with Mrs Murthy is her sister, he wrote, "The other lady with Mrs Sudha Murthy in the video is her sister, renowned gynaecologist, Dr Sunandha Kulkarni.

The other lady with Mrs Sudha Murthy in video is her sister, renowned gynaecologist, Dr Sunandha Kulkarni. I had the privilege to learn from her during MBBS days.. — Dr Kiran Kantanavar (@kirankantanavar) December 4, 2021

Image: Twitter/@HanumeshMlm