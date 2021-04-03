Suez Canal Memes And Other Meme Templates That Entertained The Internet Through This Week

Trending memes are one of the biggest source of entertainment on the internet lately and this is clearly visible in the short-paced lifespan of meme templates. Every week, netizens are in for a treat as a series of meme templates emerge out of unique and hilarious situations around the globe. Have a look at a series of memes that made it into the news this week with all details.

Trending memes this week

1. Suez Canal memes

The Suez Canal memes were the highlight this week as a giant ship blocked the trade route in Egypt. The huge ship was stuck in the canal with no way of getting out of the tricky space due to mushy land. The ship was stuck for more than 6 days and the losses reportedly went up to $59 billion as the blockage of the trade route invited traffic. Have a look at a few Suez Canal memes.

2. Hera Pheri anniversary memes

Hera Pheri team has been celebrating their 21st anniversary and fans rejoiced the moment by revisiting the meme templates from the film. The instalment of the next Hera Pheri movie also triggered a series of memes and jokes.

3. Godzilla Vs Kong memes

The film Godzilla Vs Kong hit the theatres this week and the reviews have been taking the internet by storm. This also triggered a meme fest on the internet as fans gave the battle between the monsters a twist of their own. Have a look.

4. March 2020 Vs March 2021 memes

It is the official lockdown anniversary and people felt it was necessary to take advantage of the situation. A bunch of people started a trend to compare the situations in March 2020 and March 2021 and this has also turned into a meme template. Have a look.

5. Holi Memes

Holi 2021 was celebrated on March 29, 2021, and the occasion also became an epitome of memes and jokes. Most people stressed how the festival has been heavily affected due to the ongoing pandemic and the change in trends. Have a look.

6. April Fools memes

April Fool’s day related memes come in trend every year and this year has been no different. A few memes on the subject also spoke about how the day has lost its charm especially because of the distress that came with the pandemic. Here are the memes.

Image Courtesy: Canva