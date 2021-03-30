Suez Canal Ship Can Now Be Placed Anywhere With An App; Check Hilarious Results

Almost a week after Ever Given blocked Egypt’s Suez Canal, officials have confirmed that the ship was re-floated on March 29. Amidst hopes of the busy waterway reopening soon, a new internet application has surfaced that allows users to place the vessel on a terrain map anywhere on the Earth. Social media users across various platforms have been hopping on to the new application, called @glitch, made by user @en_dash and are having fun lodging the giant boat in different places.

From Boston Harbor to the Hudson, Garrett Dash Nelson shared pictures of the vessel stuck in different places. In the Twitter caption, he wrote that it took ten minutes for him to create the application that lets users “wedge the Ever Given anywhere”. His application soon became the internet’s favourite with users jumping in to use it to place the vessel in the unlikeliest places.

Nelson’s application has taken the internet by storm, with excited netizens trying it out. While some user wedged the boat in Gateway Arch in Mississippi, others put it under the St. johns bridge in Portland. Here are some of the may results shared in the comment section of the viral post.

how did this happen?!? pic.twitter.com/l3kRhPYn8u — Oscar D Þorson (@odtorson) March 28, 2021

Jammin in the Cape Cod Canal! pic.twitter.com/u4YNtLe2rk — Dr. Etta Baggot-Dix (@KathyPa78267905) March 28, 2021

Doesn't quite block the Mississippi in front of the Gateway Arch, but this gives a pretty good sense of scale for midwesterners to understand how big it is. pic.twitter.com/OtygUtZgJ4 — BJ Kennedy (@arcdrag) March 28, 2021

spectacular! here's the ever given backing up traffic at the eisenhower tunnel on i70 in colorado pic.twitter.com/zlVjr1JFof — Pete Gadomski (@petegadomski) March 28, 2021

Container ship blocking an ancient riverbed on Mars. The new rover could get there in a few years, but it doesn't have a winch. pic.twitter.com/owZBDw0SCv — brx0 â„ï¸â…â†â„â˜”ï¸ðŸŒ§ðŸŒ·ðŸŒ¸ðŸƒðŸŒ¦â˜€ï¸ (@brx0) March 28, 2021

Ship fully freed

Meanwhile, in a statement the canal service provider said that the ship was “fully” freed from the key global chokehold and the vessels will transit via canal after the tugboats successfully pull the vessel toward the Great Bitter Lake. The vessel will undergo inspection for the damages there, it added. Salvage rescuers were able to wrench the bow of the ship after they had earlier freed the rudder and the stern due to the favourable high tides.

Even as the stranded Evergreen Marine-operated container ship was partially refloated early Monday morning and was “turned” nearly 80 per cent lifting hopes of Suez Canal’s reopening, the backlog caused could take days or even months to clear, top container shipping firm Maersk said in a statement. As salvage rescue efforts continue to dislodge the supertanker and resume navigation of the cargoes waiting at anchorages through the maritime passageway, the traffic “could take six days or more for the complete queue to pass.”

