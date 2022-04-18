Recently, video of a Tiger’s release into the Sundarbans has been doing rounds on the Internet and has grabbed the attention of many. The viral video was shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan on Sunday, April 17. It showed a dramatic jump of a wild big cat during its rescue and liberation into the Sundarban National Park. It displayed how the wild big cat jumped overboard from what appeared to be a ferry and swam away to the shore. As the tiger reached the shore, it began running towards the forest and faded in no time. As it made its way towards the shore, the tiger never turned around once to look back across the water at the boat.

That tiger sized jump though. Old video of rescue & release of tiger from Sundarbans. pic.twitter.com/u6ls2NW7H3 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) April 17, 2022

The video was posted on Twitter with a caption that read "That tiger sized jump though. Old video of rescue & release of the tiger from Sundarbans". In a meantime, it has accumulated around 91.9K views accompanied by retweets and several likes. People were seen commenting as they compared the jump with one of the scenes of the 2012 film 'Life of Pi' when Richard Parker (the tiger) walked away without looking back to say goodbye to Pi (the narrator).

'Reminds me of Life of Pi', netizens react

After seeing the dramatic jump of the big wild cat people can't stop themselves from comparing the scene with the 'Life of Pi' movie. However, few were seen even surprised by seeing that the tiger can swim too. "Tigers can swim!?", a user wrote. "It seems Life of Pi's last tiger scene was inspired from this video..tiger didn't look back..he entered into his World", the second user added. The third user spelled, "It's a pleasure to watch the TIGER swimming!".

Image: Twitter/ @ParveenKaswan