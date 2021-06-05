Sunflower Trailer And Other Trailer Releases That Made An Impact This Week

The past week has been an eventful one in terms of trailers. From the Sunflower trailer to the trailer of Vidya Balan’s Sherni, people were all kinds of excited to see these trailers. Take a look to see which trailers made a buzz this week.

Trailer releases this week

Sunflower Trailer

According to the trailer, there's something unsettling about entering the Sunflower housing complex. The viewers may expect a murder case with a twist in the next Zee5 web series. Sunflower, featuring Sunil Grover, Ashish Vidyarthi, Ranvir Shorey, Girish Kulkarni, and Mukul Chadda, appears promising for a variety of reasons.

The Black Widow Trailer

Scarlett Johansson narrates her character's backstory in the latest teaser, "Playmaker," which is complemented by a new, action-packed video. Natasha's encounters with her Russian relatives which comprise Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov, and Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff, are also juxtaposed against fragments of her involvement in other MCU films. However, the major threat in the teasers is Taskmaster, as is the intrigue of who will play the legendary villain.

The Conjuring 3 Trailer

The latest trailer for The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It alternatively The Conjuring 3 is out just days before the movie's premiere, and it promises a solid scare. The plot of the film centres around a man who believes he was seized by satan while murdering someone, as seen in the prior trailers. Ed and Lorraine Warren, who believe in the presence of malevolent spirits, become interested in the case. According to the latest trailer, the ghosts at play here would not pardon the ghosthunters.

Jagame Thandhiram Trailer

On Monday, the promo for Karthik Subbaraj's next Tamil action movie Jagame Thandhiram, in which Dhanush plays a Madurai-based mobster, was released. Jagame Thandhiram, Karthik Subbaraj's first collaboration with Dhanush, will launch on Netflix on June 18th. The teaser presents Dhanush as a thug from Madurai who journeys to London to fight a local thug, portrayed by Game of Thrones' James Cosmo. It looks like they have a strained connection. From Madurai to London, the movie will follow his mafia career.

Demonic Trailer

A scary new teaser for Neill Blomkamp's forthcoming sci-fi thriller Demonic has been released, previewing the District 9 director's major horror debut. Blomkamp's fourth feature picture, Demonic, will have been his first since Chappie in 2015. Now, the filmmaker is heading to the world of science fiction, but this time with a creepy supernatural horror twist. Demonic, starring Carly Pope, Chris William Martin, and Nathalie Boltt, is also written by Blomkamp.

Sherni Trailer

The trailer for Sherni, which will stream on Amazon Prime Video on June 18, 2021, has been revealed. Vidya Balan will star in the movie as an upstanding forest officer named Vidya, who battles patriarchal societal barriers as well as her own department's lazy attitudes. Vidya's journey is depicted in the trailer, as she juggles her marriage with her strange work, all while attempting to reconcile the man-animal struggle.

Escape Room: Tournament of Champions Trailer

After finding that the business that creates the lethal escape games is concealed in Manhattan, Escape Room survivors Zoey (Taylor Russell) and Ben (Logan Miller) resolve to take the fight to their captors. Their attack plan is thwarted when the business hijacks the subway wagon they're riding on, trapping them in yet another set of deadly puzzles. The strangest aspect of their position is that the other occupants on the subway wagon appear to be all past escape room survivors. To survive, Zoey and Ben must find out how to get out of the next set of pitfalls while banding together with the other four survivors.

IMAGE: STILL FROM SUNFLOWER AND THE BLACK WIDOW

