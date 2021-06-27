Last Updated:

Sunny Leone And Mia Khalifa Feature In Delhi-based Restaurant's Menu, Netizens React

Shared by Paytm founder Vijay Shekar Sharma, a restaurant named Veeri Ji Malai Chaap Waale has dishes named after adult actresses Sunny Leone and Mia Khalifa

Sunny Leone

While India being the land of diverse cuisines often produces some delicious delicacies, Indian food items often bore a tinge of humour and pun to their names. Also, the eating joints in different parts of the country come up with interesting names in order to spice up their menus. From Bhopal's Hema Malini (a tutti frutti delicacy) to South India's 'kandi podi' alias gunpowder, Indian menus feature some of the funniest and interesting dish names. Now, a restaurant in Delhi has come with the most unique name for its dishes ever seen in India. 

Shared by Paytm founder Vijay Shekar Sharma, a Delhi-based restaurant named Veeri Ji Malai Chaap Waale has dishes named after former adult actresses Sunny Leone and Mia Khalifa. Displayed on the outlet's hoarding, the eatery's menu features dishes called "Sunny Leone Chaap" and "Mia Khalifa Chaap" on its menu. Moreover, Veer Ji Malai Chaap Wale also offers the 'Baby Doll Chaap,' named after the Ragini MMS 2 song featuring Sunny Leone. Sunny Leone is presently working as an actress in Indian films as well as a host on reality shows such as Spiltsvilla.

The picture shared by Vijay Shekhar Sharma evoked humorous responses who made hilarious comments on his picture. While some heaped praise on the eatery's food quality and endorsed it as a vegetarian's delight, many rolled over the floor laughing. 

Here are some of the responses: 

On the work front

Sunny Leone was most recently seen in the film Motichoor Chaknachoor, where she appeared in the song Battiyan Bujhaado. Sunny will make her debut in Bangladeshi films with the film Bikkhov, in which she will appear in a song. Apart from that, Sunny Leone will make her Malayalam film debut in Rangeela, in which she plays the lead role. She's currently filming for the same project. Sunny Leone is also currently filming for the Malayalam film Shero, as well as the Vadivudaiyan-directed Tamil film Veeramadevi, in which she plays the title role. She is also shooting for the Hindi-Telugu bilingual films Koka Kola and Helen. The actor will appear in a song in both the upcoming films The Battle of Bhima Koregaon and Kotigobba 3.

