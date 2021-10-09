Super Agile 'Spidercat' Sticking To Wall Leaves Netizens Guessing Its Secret; Watch

Social media has tons of cute cat videos that leave netizens gushing over their cute antics. One such video is currently doing rounds on social media that shows a little kitty's agility and strength. Shared on Reddit, the short clip opens with the cat climbing the wall with unbelievable swiftness.

As it rolls, one can see how rapidly the cute black and white kitty climbs up the wall and at one point stays clawing to it. At that moment, the owner reflects a laser light on the wall and the kitty's attention is immediately diverted. The adorable12-second cat viral video has left some netizens bewildered and some guessing the secret behind its ability to stay hanging from the wall.

Take a look at the video in which the cute cat climbs a wall with super agility:

The video was shared about 5 hours ago on Reddit handle 'AnimalsBeingDerps.' The clip, uploaded with the caption "enjoys sticking to the wall", has racked up over 43.2k views and 96% upvotes. The video also amassed tons of comments with netizens curious about the secret behind the four-legged companion's super strength.

"Spidercat": Spider in the body of a cat

Netizens guessed various options that could have helped furry playmates stay on the wall. While some pondered seriously saying, "Honestly, it could just be cheap drywall that it can stick its claws into. I would be so mad if it wasn't so cute." Another wrote, "I was trying to assume some weird airlock in the paws that caused her to stay up there." However, some users took the speculations to whole another level. One shared a hilarious SpiderMan-inspired knowledge from his "secret source." He jokingly wrote, "I actually know a lot about this video, and I can tell you what's happening here thanks to my super-secret source. What you are saying here is a cat that was bitten by a radioactive spider and gain the skills of a spider while still being in the body of a cat." Another just added to the joke and wrote "Spidercat."

Image: Unsplash (representative)