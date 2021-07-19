'Super Cute': Firefighters Rescue ‘embarrassed’ Raccoon From House In Georgia

An adorable picture of a raccoon who appeared to be 'embarrassed' after getting rescued by firefighters has surfaced on the internet. The photo of the animal was posted by the City of Dalton Fire Department on Facebook. The cute expression of the raccoon has won the hearts of netizens who could not stop themselves from commenting on the post.

Raccoon 'embarrassed' after the rescue

In the post, the City Of Dalton Fire Department has shared the details of the rescue. The fire department stated that they were called for help for the raccoon who could not find its way back out of the house in Dalton, Georgia. Firefighters believe that the raccoon went inside a home in search of snacks and could not find its way back out.

In the post, they mentioned, "As you can tell, he was pretty embarrassed about it, but it's really nothing to be ashamed of. We all need a helping hand every now and then." The animal was rescued from the house and was released back into the wild. The fire department added that hopefully, the raccoon would be less adventurous in the wild. See the post here:

Since being shared on Facebook, the post has garnered over 1200 likes and 1700 shares. The post has accumulated tons of reactions from netizens. Some of the users wrote about the cute expression of the animal while others praised the firefighters for freeing him. One user commented, "He is so afraid. Thank you for saving him," while another wrote, "Good job, firefighters! Thank you SO MUCH for your service to the community. It is apparent that your job is never boring!".

IMAGE: CityofDaltonFireDepartment/Facebook

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.