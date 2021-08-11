'Superdog' In UK Helps Woman To Push Car Struck In Glasgow Floods; Watch Video

A little pooch was recorded as it helped a woman to safety after her car got stuck in Glasgow floodwaters. Puck, the 'superdog' in the video, helped its owner to "get to drier land." The video was originally filmed by Davie Keel, "a local dude," who sent it to his friend, who forwarded it to Lori, the owner of Puck, the adorable doggo who helped its owner to push her car out. "Puck is really the best dog in the whole wide world," she wrote while sharing the clip on Facebook. She also gave a shout-out to Keel for the 'legendary' narration.

Keel provided a 1-minute long narration along with the video

The incredible 1.35 minute-long video was supported with an engaging narration by Keel. "You've actually got the dog swimming now and she's trying to give it a push. She's asking is the handbrake off?" Keel said in the initial part of the video. Puck was then lurking around the car when suddenly he decided to push the vehicle with his paw. Then Lori moved towards the driver's seat and pulled the handbrake. Following this, Keel added, "Handbrakes off and now she's going to push." Take a look at the video:

Netizens showered love for Puck, the 'superdog'

The heartwarming footage was shared by Keel on this Facebook account. The video amassed over 200k views and 3.6k reactions out of which 514 were love reactions. The clip also garnered over 500 comments mostly gushing over the dog's selflessness. However, the comment section was also divided over Keel's commentary. While some found it amusing, some called it "insensitive" to standby and watch while people suffered just outside his house.

Following the banter, Lori reminded people to "be kind" through her caption when people mocked Keel for his commentary. "The gentleman who took the video has been getting a ridiculous amount of grief for his commentary, which is aimed at me and I found hilarious. If I’m not upset by it, why are so many strangers?" she wrote. She also reprimanded the users for passing judgements without the proper information. "Please note that he spent all of the previous day pushing cars out of that water (and in the process wrecking trainers/ clothes), his own car is a write-off and even if he wanted to help push this car out - I would have done it myself by the time he came down," she concluded.

'Mermaid' in Glasgow flashflood

I absolutely love my neighbourhood of Battlefield.



Mermaid was out today in the flash floods. Hope those affected by the floods are ok.



Brilliant image by Gavin Millar#mermaidsandstuff #mermaids#flashflood #glasgow pic.twitter.com/BW9RmzG7sL — Stephen Morrison (@HowManyMiles_) August 8, 2021

As Glasgow is submerged after the torrential downpours, Scottish residents have taken to the internet to share bizarre videos of sunken cars, disrupted transport and floating belongs. However, there are some adorable and funny ones too. In one such video, a resident of Battlefield, Gavin Miller left netizens perplexed after he shared a video of a 'mermaid' swimming across the street. Take a close look at the hilarious video above.

