Superhero 'Spiderman' Captured Meeting Pope Francis In The Vatican

A man dressed in a Spiderman outfit caught the attention of people in the Vatican. Dressed in a superhero costume, Mattia Villardita met Pope Francis and chatted with him for few moments. He reportedly gifted Pope a Spiderman mask and had reportedly asked him to pray for the children and their families.

Mattia Villardita sat in the VIP section of the audience in Vatican’s San Damaso Courtyard on May 23. Later that day, Villardita was set to visit the Vatican's pediatric hospital to bring smiles to the children's faces. Mattia Villardita, wearing the super-hero outfit makes the hospitalized children smile, according to AP. Pope Francis was captured greeting Villardita and happily shaking his hand. During their exchange, Villardita also gifted the Pope a Spiderman mask, which seen in the Pope's hand in the image. Villardita said that he asked Pope to pray for the children and their families. Speaking to the AP about his encounter on Wednesday, Villardita explained that he gave Pope Francis one of his masks "as a sign, to tell him that through these eyes, I daily see pain from sick children in hospitals." He said that Pope Francis understood his mission. The pictures of Spiderman in the Vatican have gone viral on social media.

“It was very exciting because Pope Francis immediately understood my mission", AP quoted Mattia as saying.

The man dressed in a spiderman costume caught the attention of people in the Vatican. Villardita took pictures with youngsters who were present in a Vatican Court. The Vatican described Villardita as “really a good super-hero”. The Vatican quoted Villardita as saying that he made 1,400 video calls to the sick children for making them smile during Italy’s pandemic lockdown when he was not able to meet them.

