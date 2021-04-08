Superman Comic Book From 1938 That Costed 10 Cents Sells For Record-breaking $3.25 Million

The first ’rare’ DC comic released in 1938 that introduced Superman to the world for the first time has sold for a record-setting price. Action Comics #1 was sold for $US3.25 million ($4.25 million) in a private sale on online auction company ComicConnect.com. The highest bidding broke the record set previously when a separate such copy was sold for $3.2 million on eBay in 2014. “Values of collectibles, especially vintage comics, are climbing as investors stream into the market from around the world with auction prices and private sales consistently setting new records,” the marketplace said in a statement. It added, “The biggest record of them all was just shattered. A high-grade copy of Action Comics #1, the comic that introduced Superman, sold for a world record-breaking $3,250,000 to a private collector.”

[Image Credit: ComicConnect]

According to the online auction firm, the first-ever Superman comic that gave recognition to the superhero in public has fetched one of the highest value transactions as it cracked the million-dollar threshold. With the Superman comic sale at a whopping price, the auction house achieved new landmarks. “With eight comic sales weighing in at $1,000,000 or more, the auction house is eagerly awaiting the arrival of their sixth Guinness Book Certificate of World Record,” it said. Vincent Zurzolo, COO, and co-founder of the New York City-based auction house were seen posing for the camera with the comic that only has an estimated 100 copies in total. The comic told the story of how Superman originated from another planet Clark Kent.

“In my 35 years as a dealer, I’ve never seen the vintage comics market stronger, and I knew this Action #1 sale was always a matter of when not if,” Vincent Zurzolo, COO, and co-founder of the New York City-based auction house said in auction house’s statement. “If you have a collection, I’d like to hear from you. My team is accepting consignments in every collectible category through April 22 for our next big auction,” he added. READ | Archie comic made an unexpected prediction about today's schooling way back in 1997; Read

Comic a 'world-class piece', says CEO

The comic, that depicts the Man of Steel’s origin story, was hidden away in the stacks of old 1930’s movie magazines. The memorabilia became a world-class piece with several years gone by and the seller realized that it could fetch somewhere close to $1,000,000 in profit. “With collectible values trending upwards and cryptocurrencies minting new millionaires daily, I fully expect and plan on comic prices to continue to rise,” CEO of auction center, Zurzolo said. He added, “I believe that comics remain the most compelling investment with values that are immature in comparison to other categories.” The CEO said that the comic surpassed the 2009 Mike Trout rookie baseball card that recently sold for $3.93 million.

