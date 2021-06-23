Suriya Sivakumar, Wife Jyothika Receive First Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine, See Pics

South Indian star coupe Suriya Sivakumar along with his wife Jyothika received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The Singham actor took to Twitter and shared pictures from the hospital along with his wife while informing fans about the vaccination. The actor can be seen sporting long locks, which was his look for his upcoming film, Navarasa. Suriya will resume work in July. He captioned the post and wrote “vaccinated.”

Suriya Sivakumar and his wife get vaccinated

After getting the first jab, the celebrity couple posed for a photo at the hospital. The actor had contracted the deadly virus in February this year. Leading to his diagnosis, he was admitted to a hospital in Chennai for treatment. After a couple of days of hospitalisation, Suriya was discharged and was asked to be in-home quarantine. He had also shared a post on Twitter then which read, “I am suffering from 'corona' infection and am receiving treatment. We will all realize that life has not yet returned to normal. Can't be paralyzed with fear. At the same time, safety and attention are essential. Love and thanks to the dedicated supporting physicians (sic).”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suriya is waiting for the release of his next Netflix film Navarasa, which is expected to release digitally in August. He is also set to resume the shoot of his upcoming film with director Pandiraj in July. After completing this film, Suriya will move on to Vaadi Vaasal with director Vetri Maaran.

COVID-19 tally in Tamil Nadu

The state's daily COVID-19 cases indicate that that active cases in Chennai increased to 3,351 from 1,343 on June 21. As per the data between June 12 and 21, Tamil Nadu added at least 90,000 new cases which also includes 5,565 new cases in Chennai. The state should have at least 90,000 people on the active cases registry on June 21. On June 22, Coimbatore reported 870 cases followed by 741 in Erode. While all other districts had fewer than 500 cases each and 16 districts reported cases in two digits. Of the 194 deaths, Chennai reported 23 and Coimbatore had 23.

IMAGE: JYOTHIKAOFFICAL/ACTORSURIYA/Instagram

