Swan Makes Woman Wear Her Mask The Tough Way In A Viral Animal Video; Watch

A video of swan snapping at a woman’s face mask has been making rounds on the internet. A Twitter user released a meme with the clip, which took the social media by storm. Within a day of sharing the post, the person’s handle garnered more than 21.7 million views on the micro-blogging site. Here are further details about the viral animal video that you must check out right away. Read on:

Swan video goes viral on Twitter

A twitter user released a swan video featuring the bird snapping a woman’s face mask. As the lady is sitting at a distance, the animal pulls the face mask off her face and leaves it. Shocked, the woman loses her balance and falls. However, she is also seen laughing at the hilarious incident. In the caption accompanying his post, the Twitter user mentioned how this kind of face mask policing they need in the country.

In the viral animal video tweet, he wrote, “The kind of mask policing we need in India.” The handle with the name of The Zucker Doctor dropped this trending video on September 11, 2020, Friday. Within a day of sharing the clip on social media, it received over 21.7 million views. Moreover, the swan video post also garnered immense attention from micro-blogging site users.

Response to viral animal video

Numerous people across the world engaged in the viral animal video. They dropped hilarious comments, retweeted, and watched the face mask clip several times. As we post their insights, the trending video post received around 631 Retweets, 38 Quote Tweets, and 2400 likes on the microblogging site. Various Internet users shared their responses on the swan video.

Many among them supported the quirky action of the bird and dropped comments such as indeed, absolutely, and urged the readers to wear their face masks for coronavirus, among other things. Meanwhile, several users could not get enough of the trending video and added emoticons like laughter smileys, thumbs up, and claps, to name a few. Here are some of the responses:

Hahahaha! That’s the kind of police we want and need! — Rupsa Das (@Anfieldislife) September 11, 2020



