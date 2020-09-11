Good News: Woman Starts Unique Venture; Swan Rescued; Cat's 'miraculous Survival' And More

With COVID-19 pandemic taking a toll on the lives of people, and due to the protests prevailing against racial discrimination and other unforeseen challenges that have emerged in 2020, many people have been left feeling overwhelmed with the negativity. As the disturbing updates sometimes have a tendency to linger longer, the Good News can have tremendous benefits on the overall mood by infusing the positive vibes.

Engaging with the "encouraging" and "happy" updates not only gives hope amid the hardships but can also prove to be morale booster during the gloom-and-doom driven atmosphere. Therefore, in a bid to lift the spirits, here’s a compilation of ‘Good news’ stories that are blissful and can brighten the day amid such challenging times.

Woman starts unique venture of spinning yard from lotus stalks

A 27-year-old woman from Manipur recently earned praises for her unique venture of spinning yarn from the stalks of lotus. Amid the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic, while several people have been losing their livelihood, Bijayashanti Tongbram, from Bishnupur district, involved women of her village in making the yarn, with the hope that it will help generate income for them.

Manipur: 27-yr-old woman starts venture to make yarn from lotus stalks at a village in Bishnupur district. Bijayashanti Tongbram says,"I got the idea from an elder, did research on my own&was able to produce yarn out of lotus stalks. Before this, I tried making lotus tea."(09.09) pic.twitter.com/CXkchn5PH6 — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2020

READ: Good News: Woman Praised For Starting Unique Venture Of Spinning Yarn From Lotus Stalks

‘Miraculous survival’ of cat

In a tale of miraculous survival, a pet cat lived off eating spiders after getting trapped inside a container. Monty, the 12-year-old feline was reportedly locked inside a container for nearly two months. But, he did not give up and sustained himself by eating spiders and licking condensation off the walls of the container, UK based Metro reported.

READ: 'Miraculous!' Cat Trapped In Shipping Container Survives For 2 Months By Eating Spiders

Python lays eggs despite no male contact

A Ball python at St. Louis zoo lays seven eggs, baffling workers, as they claimed that the snake has not been near a male in15 years. Moreover, the zoo claimed that the snake was a 62-year-old reptile, and typically, the species conceived while they were 4 to 6 years old. A zoological manager of herpetology at the zoo, Mark Wanner, called the python the ‘oldest snake ever documented’. In a Facebook post on its official page, St. Louis shared the footage that showed the female snake laying eggs as the handlers preserved the six eggs.

READ: Ball Python Lays Eggs Despite No Male Contact For 15 Years, Zoo 'intends To Find Out' How

Swan stuck in fence saved by a man

A recent video of a baby swan stuck in a close-knitted fence has lately been doing the rounds on social media. In the video, a wildlife aid worker is seen helping the baby swan escape from the tight clutch of the grill while its father or male swan attacks the man mistaking him as a potential hazard. The video has been receiving a lot of positive response owing to the helping nature of the man in action. People have been pointing out through the video that some humans act as superheroes without making a fuss about it.

Man saves a baby swan while it’s mom is being a mama..



Thank you.. Not all heroes wear capes.. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/RB3D7vr7Py — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) September 9, 2020

READ: Baby Swan Stuck In Fence Saved By A Man; Twitter Says 'not All Superheroes Wear Capes'

Couple host biggest gender reveal event

UAE-based Syrian influencers, Anas and Asala Marwah, recently took gender reveal parties to the next level as they hosted an extravagant ceremony at the iconic Burj Khalifa. The couple decided to project the gender of their second child onto one of the world’s tallest building. The video of the moment has now taken the internet by storm.

READ: Dubai Couple Spends $100k To Host Gender Reveal Event At Burj Khalifa; Netizens Divided

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.