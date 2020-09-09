Sweden: Miniature Urban Settlements Like Homes, Stores And Cafes Appear On Street Walls

People embarked on a treasure hunt in the Swedish city of Lund after the "Anonymouse" artist installed miniature building structures, that included cafes, homes, and stores across the city center. Several tiny installations of art collectives, including a pharmacy, a miniature record store, children’s amusement park, petrol bunk among many others were displayed on the walls of the pubic premises. The Ricotta Records on Nygatan Street, Destiny's Cheese, and Minor Enemy have been the most eye-catching so far with popular records such as Dolly Parsley, Rats Against the Machine, and Johnny Cashew on view from the store window. Additionally, a miniature Cicada Pharmacy was seen established on one of the random walls in July post-Anonymouse's six-month disappearance.

The cityscape artists’ first-ever creative installation appeared in 2016 with an Italian restaurant and a French wine shop spotted on the wall in the Swedish city of Malmo. It featured a menu of cheese and crackers, mouse inspired, with rodent-related event posters that featured Night of the Were-rat. Later, at Sodra Forstadsgatan, an amusement park appeared followed by a gas station in Boras. Since then, the Itsy-bitsy mouse cafes started to show up across the city designed out of creative bits and pieces of repurposed materials.

The detailed street art installations such as tiny storefront cafes were mostly 1-foot by 2-foot, tucked in the basement windows or an abandoned street wall with rodent inspired bakery and a cheese shop. The urban artist, that goes by the alias AnonyMouse told Huffington post in an interview that his art installations were inspired by works of animator Don Bluth, Disney, and Swedish writer Astrid Lindgren. Later, the art was accredited to a group of people that designed the shops with miniature buns and pastries with tiny small scale bicycles parked outside.

“It’s incredibly fun to see how many visitors we’ve had. This nice movie with as sent to us by Michael Gehrisch,” it wrote in one of the posts.

Read: Video Of Bride In Her White Wedding Dress Throwing Punches Leaves Netizens Amazed

Read: 'Cargo' Movie Review: Netizens Say 'Definitely An Attempt Worth Appreciation'

Iconic mice settlements

The miniature havens provided the passerby a perspective as the iconic mice settlements and wee sized urban infrastructure have been expanding out of Sweden across to France. As the admirers of the creative installations brimmed across the social media, the group launched an official handle that it operate anonymously.

Read: 'Come Here Bois': Bear Waves At Zoo Visitors To Get Food, Netizens Say 'he Wants Company'

Read: Good News: Quadriplegic Man Stands On His Feet, Netizens Call Him 'inspiration For All'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.