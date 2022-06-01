Last Updated:

'Swedengate' Trends As Netizens Discuss Swedes Not Offering Food To Guests At Home

A discussion on Twitter started after a netizen shared a post where a user shared his experience of not being offered breakfast at his Swedish friend's house.

Sweden

A Twitter debate started after a user shared a screenshot of a Reddit post. In the Reddit post, a question was asked, "What is the weirdest thing you had to do at someone else’s house because of their culture/religion?" In response, a user wrote, "I remember going to my swedish friends house. And while we were playing in his room, his mom yelled that dinner was ready. And check this. He told me to WAIT in his room while they ate." 

Another user in the Reddit post had mentioned that he had slept over at his friend's house n when he woke up, his friend told him that he was going downstairs for some minutes. He further revealed that after about 15 minutes he witnessed that his friend was having breakfast and when they saw him, they tell him he will be upstairs in a few moments as "he's almost done." After the screenshot of the stories was shared by a Twitter user @SamQari, netizens started sharing similar stories related to the habit of Swedish people and other cultures and soon #Swedengate started trending on Twitter. Since being shared, the post shared by @SamQari has garnered 140K likes and more than 23K retweets.

Netizens react 

Netizens started sharing their opinions using hashtag Swedengate. One user shared a picture of people having food together alongside the caption, "they probably have a friend sitting somewhere in the house waiting for the family to finish lunch." Another user posted picture of a boy standing behind children sitting on the grass alongside the caption, "Swedes getting enough tan to last them a whole year with this recent grilling." Some of the users even defended the culture of Sweden. One user wrote, "As a Swede I wouldn’t say this is really a culture thing. It has more to do with when guests come unsuspected and there isn’t enough food for everyone. We only make enough food we think we will eat. Otherwise they eat with the family. (At least in my experience)." Another user wrote, "this is very common in swedish households. one time my friends dad claimed he hadn’t cooked enough dinner for me to join them. i practically ran out of there as soon as he said that lol."

