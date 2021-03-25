Last Updated:

Swedish Amputee Thanks Elon Musk For 'helpful' Feature In His Tesla Car, Shares Video

An amputee belonging to Sweden recently took to Twitter to thank Tesla chief Elon Musk for including special feature in his car that allows him to move the car.

Elon Musk

An amputee belonging to Sweden recently took to Twitter to thank Tesla chief Elon Musk for including a special feature in his car. While living with a physical disability could pose real challenges, making it almost impossible to drive a car, it was Tesla’s futuristic feature that made the life of Thomas Fogdo easy. Taking to Twitter, he shared a video that showed him using the innovation to reverse his car only with the aid of a pocket-size remote. 

'helpful and cool feature' 

“Thank you Tesla for this helpful and cool feature,” Fogdo wrote in the caption. In the 44-second long video, the wheelchair-bound man could be seen approaching his electric car, which is safely parked in a row of other cars. As the video progresses, viewers are left thinking about how he would get inside the car. However, Fogdo stuns everyone after he pulls out a small remote from his pocket. The video ends by showing the car reversing on its own, only at the push of a button.

Since shared, the intriguing video has been viewed by over 1.4 million people and garnered over seven thousand comments. While several lauded the uber-cool feature, many others questioned what would happen if the car was hijacked through the app. “Might think that what if some hacker hijacks your car as it works through apps? Would not remote be safer? Or you forget at a home app on and some of your kids play with your phone?” wrote a user. Meanwhile, another questioned, “This is what’s it's all about?” 

Just recently, a video from 13-years-ago in which Elon Musk explains why Tesla cars are so expensive has resurfaced on Twitter and has taken the internet by storm. The clip shared by Tesla Owners of Silicon Valley shows Musk discussing electric vehicles in 2008 and explaining why they are the future. It is worth mentioning that back in 2008, which Musk has previously said was the “worst year” of his life, Tesla was losing money and was nearly out of cash. In the video, Musk explained, “There's an important point about Tesla that whenever somebody buys a Tesla Roadster, (which then cost 100,000$) sports car, every penny that Tesla makes, goes into the development of a smaller lower-cost vehicle”. 

Image Credits: Fogdo/Twitter 

 

 

