Sweet Shop In Surat Sells '24 Carat Gold Sweets' For ₹9,000 Per Kg

With Raksha Bandhan right around the corner, a shop in Gujarat's Surat named ‘24 Carats Mithai Magic’ has made a special sweet with gold work on them. It is different from the rest as they are selling sweets for ₹9,000 per kilogram. According to the shopkeeper, the high price tag is due to their speciality — the sweets that come with a ‘covering of 24-karat pure gold leaf’. However, this is not the first time when a Surat-based shopkeeper is selling sweets at such a high price. It is a common sight at the sweets shops in Surat during the festive seasons.

Gold is not just an ornamental addition to the sweet: Shopkeeper

Ahead of Chandi Padvo, a festival following Sharad Poornima, a sweet shop in Surat has launched 'Gold Ghari' — a different version of ghari, a sweet dish from Surat. Gold is not just an ornamental addition to the sweet, the shopkeeper believes that it is also beneficial for the health and well-being of the people. “We have launched 'Gold Ghari' this year. It's very healthy. Gold is considered a very beneficial metal in Ayurveda. It has been three days since its launch, demand is a little below expectation as the market is slow. We hope it'll get a good response in the coming days,” said shop owner, Rohan.

Jewellers in Gujarat's Rajkot launch pure gold rakhis ahead of Raksha Bandhan

Apart from expensive sweets, jewellers based in Gujarat's Rajkot have launched pure gold and silver rakhis this year. The gold rakhis have been made with 22-carat gold, said jeweller Siddharth Saholiya. "We are offering more than 50 designs in silver and 15 designs in gold segments. The weight of gold rakhis is between 1 gram and 1.5 grams. Silver rakhis cost ₹150-₹550," he added.

It is worth mentioning Rajkot being a hub of gold ornaments, there is a significant demand for such rakhis from other states. "Gold rakhis are being demanded from Maharashtra and Delhi too apart from Rajasthan. People are liking the new concept," said Saholiya. The price of gold rakhis ranges from ₹6,000-₹10,000 per piece. These rakhis are available in beautifully carved wooden boxes that also include dry fruits, chocolates, and other ingredients. Raksha Bandhan, which will be celebrated on August 22 this year, is a celebration of the unique bond between brothers and sisters.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image Credit: ANI)

