Swiggy Asks 'if Monday Was A Dish What Would It Be'; Answers Will Leave You In Splits

Swiggy, one of India's largest food-delivery apps, had an interesting way to engage netizens as they kicked off their week. Many netizens order food during their offs over the weekend and have a relaxing time before Monday blues kick in. Understandably, there aren't too many fans of Monday, and Swiggy had some fun by seeking responses from Twitterati about what they think of Monday as a 'dish'.

The food aggregator app has funnily put out a question on Twitter, that has been joined by many users on the internet. The official handle of the platform raised a question on Twitter, which read, "if Monday was a dish what would it be".

if monday was a dish what would it be 👀 — Swiggy (@swiggy_in) June 20, 2022

Netizens react hilariously to Swiggy's Monday question

The post has grabbed the attention of many on the internet and has garnered several retweets. As the post surfaced, Twitteratti were seen coming up with funny responses that may make you laugh out loud. One of the best responses came from a user who compared Monday to “Karele ki sabzi (Bitter gourd)”. "Tinde. You hate it, but your mum/boss force feed it to you," was the reply of someone who didn't like 'Indian baby pumpkin.' Another Twitter user quipped, "Oreo pakode". A netizen joked, "Fanta maggie".

Swiggy is known to come up with posts consisting of unique twists. Previously, the handle asked people to share their bitter-sweet life experiences, asking 'growing up is realizing that.' Swiggy got some amazing replies in the comment section of the tweet. Responding to the tweet, users have come up with their bon mot. Swiggy responded to their trend more hilariously. To a user, who wrote, "Raita (curd-base dish)", the food app responded with "failed Hua raita".