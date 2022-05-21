Swiggy Customer Encounters Amusing Situation Regarding Cake Order; Says 'I Am Speechless'

In an amusing incident on Friday involving the online food delivery service Swiggy, a man received a cake from a bakery delivered by Swiggy with the text on the cake "Contain Egg." On Friday, Kapil Wasnik, a Nagpur resident ordered a cake from a bakery using the food-delivery app Swiggy where he inquired if the cake contains eggs while placing the order. To his surprise, the bakery replied by writing "Contain Egg" on his cake.

Kapil Wasnik shared an image of the cake on Twitter stating, "So I ordered a cake from a renowned bakery in Nagpur, through Swiggy. In the order details, I mentioned 'Please mention if the cake contains egg'. I am speechless after receiving the order." In the image, a black colour cake can be seen with a white text that read, "Contain Egg."

People found the incident hilarious

Kapil shared the image on May 20 and since then the post has gone viral with more than 35 thousand likes and over 4 thousand retweets and the number is constantly growing. It also welcomed a huge number of comments from people who found the incident hilarious. One Twitter user wrote, "Yep, reminds me of my 9th birthday, asked my dad to get me an Iron Maiden cake, with no nuts on it. To be fair, the bakery made a real good job the Iron Maiden logo typeface when they piped NO NUTS.' Another person commented, "My birthday cake few yrs ago came as "HAPPY BIRTHDAY NIMSO" insteyof Oswin...wife forgot to flip the msg at the counter....we noticed while cutting...turned out a private but most memorable birthday."

My birthday cake few yrs ago came as "HAPPY BIRTHDAY NIMSO" insteyof Oswin...wife forgot to flip the msg at the counter....we noticed while cutting...turned out a private but most memorable birthday 😀 — oswin dsouza (@oswin_dsouza) May 20, 2022

Sorry, but can’t help laughing. 😂🤣 — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) May 20, 2022

Some people shared images of their own cake, having gone through similar experiences. One person shared a birthday cake with the text, "Ronnie on Top." Another person shared an image of a cake with "Nothing" written on it. Similarly, another image showed the cake with "Happy Birthday Pin Board" written on it.

I think this one is apt for the thread pic.twitter.com/3c4dKfwWdm — Jashan Thapar (@JashanThapar) May 20, 2022

-What do you want us to write on the cake?

-Nothing.

👇 pic.twitter.com/bZf3uUYlLu — Pavitra 🍁 (@tum_pukar_lo) May 20, 2022

Me: Please put the Happy Birthday "Pin Board" on top of cake.

Restaurant: pic.twitter.com/EeEtupOefQ — Prakash Reddy (@saiprakash4688) May 20, 2022

After the image received a significant amount of likes and retweets, Kapil stated, "Overwhelmed with joy on the responses to this tweet. So happy to know that this made many people laugh. Thank you so much, Twitterati No hard feelings Swiggy, you are awesome."

Overwhelmed with joy on the responses to this tweet. So happy to know that this made many people laugh. Thank you so much Twitterati 🙏🏻 No hard feelings @swiggy_in - you are awesome 🙂🙏🏻 — Kapil Wasnik (@kapildwasnik) May 20, 2022

Image: @kapildwasnik/Twitter/ PTI