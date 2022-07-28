Swiggy Delivery Executive Delivers Food Despite Heavy Rain, Video Warms Netizens' Hearts

People love to enjoy refreshing monsoon rains by sitting next to their windows and digging into some delicious food items, delivered from a restaurant.

However, very few ponder on the efforts and hard work of delivery executives to bring the hot food home, braving all odds, including torrential weather. A recent video that has gone viral on social media highlights the efforts delivery agents need to make to deliver food safely and on time.

The viral video opens up to show a Swiggy delivery man drenched in rain, waiting on his motorbike at a traffic signal. As the video progressed, it showed that the man was not wearing a raincoat or any kind of cover to protect himself from the heavy showers. The video was shared on the Instagram page 'frinds. dinesh'. Sharing the video, the user wrote, "Hard employee life is not easy for everyone".

Video warms netizens' hearts

The trending video has melted the hearts of many online and has garnered around 29.6 million views. The video has also prompted many to express their views. A user wrote, "We should respect everyone. That's the lesson".

Another user wrote, "Life is not easy my brother". One other user wrote, "Lots of love and power to him and many others like him. God bless".

Image: Instagram/@frinds.dinesh