Swiggy Delivery Person Helps Save Army Veteran's Life; Netizens Call Him A 'true Human'

The internet is a treasure trove of content that ranges from the absolute bizarre to educational and inspirational. On social media, there are several posts showing ordinary people doing wonderful deeds that inspire others to follow suit. One such video that has been doing rounds on social media, winning the hearts of netizens was posted by food delivery platform, Swiggy.

On Monday, January 31, Swiggy's official Instagram account shared a short anecdote about how a delivery person saved a man's life. Showcasing a perfect example of humanity, Mrunal Kirdat went beyond the call of his duty to help retired Army officer, Colonel Man Mohan Malik.

As per the post shared on Instagram, Col Malik fell extremely sick on December 25 last year, and his son decided to rush him to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital. On their way to the hospital, there was a massive traffic jam and their car couldn't move. Meanwhile, Col Malik's son asked assistance from two-wheeler riders, who could navigate through the traffic more quickly, but to no avail. However, Swiggy's delivery executive, Mrunal, finally lent a helping hand and rushed the Colonel to the hospital, as per the caption of the post.

Col Malik praises Swiggy delivery man, calls him 'true saviour'

The post also stated that Col Malik is doing fine after spending several weeks in the hospital. Meanwhile, the veteran army officer referred to Mrunal as a saviour and praised him for his kindness. "After several weeks at the hospital, I am well. All I could think about was the young boy who gave me a new lease of life. For me, he is truly a “Saviour” as Swiggy calls them. If not for him, I would have perhaps never been able to return to my loved ones. Thank you to him and all the unsung delivery heroes," Col Malik said.

Since being shared on Monday, the post has garnered around 3,500 likes and the numbers are still increasing. Besides, it has also accumulated a number of comments from people. Reacting to the post, one user wrote, "Well done and proud of you bro (sic)."

"A true human," wrote another. "So proud of him, such a great job," expressed a third, while a fourth user commented, "Great job, salute".

Here's a look at some more reactions:

(Image: @swiggyindia/Instagram)