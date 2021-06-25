Swiggy, UP Police & Dominos Banter Over 'you're Not _____' Game; Netizens Lovin' It

Online food delivery platform Swiggy recently started an interesting game with its fans on Twitter and asked them to complete a sentence as part of an outreach campaign. Netizens showed their active participation in the game and came up with amusing answers to complete the puzzle. The witty answer posted by Uttar Pradesh Police was well taken by fans. UP Police turned and twisted the game and came up with their unique tagline that won the Internet.

Swiggy's online game wins the hearts of netizens

The food delivery app wrote, “You can’t make everyone happy, you’re not _______”. Soon after the post, the Twitter users came up with hilarious answers while some added more fun to it with their own versions. One of the users filled in the blank with ‘Gobhi ki Kheer’ to which Swiggy was quick o reply and wrote, “woah woah woah hold up. WHAT??!” Another user wrote, “Biryani ( not veg biryani because it's not a thing)” to which Swiggy replied, “stop spilling so many truths in a single tweet.” A third user hit the right answer and wrote, “You can't make everyone happy, you're not Swiggy. (who delivers food at my doorstep.” Swiggy responded and wrote, “JUST the answer we were fishing for.”

you can't make everyone happy, you're not _______ — Swiggy (@swiggy_in) June 22, 2021

UP Police's funny take on game

However, among all, UP police’s social media team came up with their own version of the game and tweeted, “You can’t solve every problem, you’re not UP 112,” referring to their helpline number. UP Police’s hilarious take on the game left the netizens in splits who were bewildered at once as to what was going on. One of the users shared a meme from Mirzapur 2 that read, “ Jalwa hai hamara yahan.” Another user also shared a hilarious meme from the series and wrote, “ This was fantastic.” A third user who enjoyed their take on the game wrote, “ Keep it up, let others say what they are.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “Wow, I like it! What an attitude. It feels great ...keep up the good work. Thanks, @myogiadityanath, we UP walas are really happy the way police is doing its job.” Another echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “Bahut Hard” with laughing emoticons. Even Dominos could not stop itself from participating in the game and wrote, “You can't make everyone happy, you're not double cheese margarita with cheese burst.”

bhaut hard 🤣 — delta24 (@truedelta_23) June 24, 2021

Wow , I like it ! What an attitude. It feels great ...keep up the good work.



Thanks @myogiadityanath , we UP wapas are really happy the way police is doing its job. — Kapil Mehta🇮🇳 (@Kapilwritesdown) June 25, 2021

You can't make everyone happy, you're not double cheese margarita with cheese burst🍕 https://t.co/BlgxtcmZxb — dominos_india (@dominos_india) June 23, 2021

IMAGE: AP/PTI

