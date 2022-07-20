Last Updated:

Swiggy's Take On Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's 'Kesariya' Prompts Hilarious Responses Online

Days after being released, ‘Kesariya’, the first song of the Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Brahmastra' is again creating a buzz online. Here's why.

Mahima Joshi
Swiggy

Image: @AshutoshSingh/@RanbirKapoorOnline/Twitter


Days after being released, ‘Kesariya’, the first song of the Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Brahmastra' is again creating buzz on the internet, but this time for its 'literal meaning'. Swiggy known for sending flirty messages to food lovers is now using Arijit Singh’s melodious track to convince its customers to continue their love affair with the food they like. 

Taking to Twitter, the food delivery app, Swiggy, shared a funny post based on the lyrics of the song 'Kesariya'. Sharing two pictures on the micro-blogging platform - one showing orange ice sticks and the other showing a person’s palms covered in the colour orange - Swiggy wrote, "kesariya tera ishq hai piyaaaa, rang jau jo main haath lagau (Oh beloved, the color of your love is saffron. If I touch it, my hands would be coloured)" 

Since being shared, the tweet is prompting many social media users to come up with hilarious replies. The post has garnered over 500 likes and 44 retweets so far. 

Netizens share 'Kesariya' love

Soon after the tweet was shared by Swiggy, Netizens started adding their hilarious interpretations of the lyrics in the comments section. From laddoos to jalebis, social media users had a varied range of reactions to the meaning of the song, 'Kersariya'. 

Take a look at some funny reactions here: 

 

