Swiggy's Twitter Trend 'growing Up Is Realizing That' Gets Reactions From Netizens

When Swiggy asked people about 'growing up is realising,' Twitteratis had some hilarious replies. Growing up is hard and no one can deny that. As Julie Herbert says in Why Not You, “Growing up, we are told many things; one being, you can do anything. But somewhere between child and adult, things change.” We realize self-love is not just washing your hair and spraying expensive perfume, we realise savings and investment are two different things and equally important. Maturity is a high price to pay while growing up and this Twitter trend is all about the experiences gained. While some people broke genuine myths, some had the lamest experience to share.

Netizens reactions

Growing up is realising that _____________ — Swiggy (@swiggy_in) July 13, 2021

Growing up is realising that Toor Daal is rounder than Moong Daal.

Our Swiggy Instamart executives know better 😌 — Swiggy (@swiggy_in) July 13, 2021

Growing up is realising that your childhood favourites are timeless! — Parle-G (@officialparleg) July 13, 2021

Swiggy asked people to share their bitter-sweet life experiences when they asked 'growing up is realising that.' Swiggy gathered some amazing replies in the comment section of the tweet. Responding to the tweet, users have come up with their bon mot. "Growing up is realising that hair-care is a form of self love!" one user wrote. Another smart user wrote, "Swiggy never gives discount coupons, while Zomato does." Cookie company Parle-G also expressed its growing-up experience and wrote, "Growing up is realising that your childhood favorites are timeless." Last but not the least, Swiggy responded to their trend by pointing out a vital kitchen truth i.e. "Growing up is realising that Toor Daal is rounder than Moving daal."

Swiggy's #HaseenCoupon

We’ve teamed up with @NetflixIndia to deliver free food to all the 🕵️‍♀️ who can help solve the ultimate #kaunspiracy of Haseen Dillruba.

How to get your hands on these #HaseenCoupons? 👇 — Swiggy (@swiggy_in) July 8, 2021

In another such trend, Swiggy teamed up with Netflix India to deliver free food to all the Netflix original Haseen Dilruba film fans. As a part of the SwiggyXNetflix venture, the company announced a 90 percent discount on all Swiggy orders. In a series of Tweets, Swiggy answered all the overpouring questions about how to take part in the game. How to play? Take a look: The participants have to answer an interesting set of questions that Swiggy posted on its Twitter handle. "We’ll be posting four #HaseenCoupon tweets all through the day. Play Haseen Dillruba on Netflix, go to the timestamp mentioned in the tweet, and the dish being talked about in the scene becomes your coupon code," Swiggy wrote on Twitter. Swiggy also posted screenshots from the web series to highlight the best "chai-time" scenes and dropped hints for the foodies to earn new coupons.

(Input: Twitter)

