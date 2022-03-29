There is a different craze for sport football among people. Some crazy fans are also capable of performing a variety of stunts using football to show off their gaming skills. Time and time again, people have found ways to do something quite out of the ordinary to showcase their exceptional footballing skills.

Not just this but people are also crazy fans of their favorite football players, clubs, and the kind of excitement we see during the Football World Cup is unparallel. In a recent such video, Switzerland skier Andri Ragettli was seen juggling a football on his snowblades while skiing on a snowclad mountain. The video was posted by him on his Instagram handle and soon it went viral.

Football lovers are always on the watch to showcase their juggling skills, but Ragettli took it to another level and even managed to pull off a somersault with the ball in hand.

Who is Andri Ragettli?

Andri Ragettli is a Swiss freestyle skier. He has won seven world cup titles and four crystal globes, including slopestyle in 2016 and 2018, and 2020, then big air in 2019. He won a bronze medal in slopestyle at Winter X Games XXII. The video has more than 8.5 lakh likes on the post was also shared by Real Madrid's official Instagram handle. People took to the comments section to say, 'Hala Madrid', which is a battle cry traditionally associated with the club and often chanted by fans and players of the club alike.

Netizens' Reaction to the stunt

People were seen loving the tricks that Ragettli, a juggler carried out. The video was reposted by the official account of Real Madrid. Netizens commented on the video appreciating the way the skier was juggling the football. The comment section is filled by views from many football lovers. "Bravo", read one of the comments. Another user wrote, "next level." The third user spelled in excitement, "Hala madriiiid."

