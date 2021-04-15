Sydney Woman Shocked On Discovering A Snake In A Bag Of Lettuce, Netizens Terrified

In a bizarre incident, a couple from Sydney discovered a rare venomous snake inside a shopping bag containing lettuce that they had bought from a supermarket. Alexander White and his wife Amelie Neate found a baby pale headed snake inside a lettuce bag purchased from a supermarket. Alexander’s mother took to her Facebook handle and shared the image of the reptile. According to the reports by The Guardian, White said that the snake was moving around and flicking it out.

Snake spotted in a lettuce bag

The couple saw the snake, that was about 20cm long, when they were unpacking their groceries at home. According to the reports by The Guardian, the couple then called wildlife rescue organisation Wires. They were told that the snake was possibly an eastern brown, which is considered to be one of the most venomous and aggressive species in Australia.

However, later, the snake was identified as a pale-headed snake. According to the Australian Museum, pale-headed snakes are shy but can be easily agitated if cornered. Also, they have no ecorded fatalities but the museum states that an envenomation can lead to some unpleasant symptoms, including severe headache, blurred vision, localised pain, and abnormal bleeding.

Netizens terrified by the snake

On watching the images, netizens took over the comment section. One Facebook user wrote, "Oh my gosh I think I passed out while awake". Another person wrote, "That is so scary". Netizens can be seen tagging their friends in the comment section.

(Image Credits: Facebook/LesleyKuhn)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.