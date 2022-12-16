Syrian Hairstylist Dani Hiswani Sets World Record For Highest Hairstyle At 2.90 Metres

Renowned Syrian hairstylist Dani Hiswani set the Guinness World Record for the highest hairstyle this year. Hiswani styled a woman's hair in the shape of a Christmas tree at an astonishing 2.90 metres (9 feet 6.5 inches) in Dubai, UAE, on September 16 this year. Guinness World Record shared the video on Instagram on Thursday. The video shows a woman wearing a helmet that had three little poles standing upright. To create a Christmas tree, Hiswani used wigs, and hair extensions to create the coiffure and added Christmas decorations such as balls.

According to a statement issued by the Guinness World Records, Dani got into fashion seven years ago and that's when he started showcasing his talent with hair. He believes that hairstyling is more than just a service, it's a form of art." "Dani had previously created a small Christmas tree on a woman, and he wanted to challenge himself by creating the highest hairstyle in the shape of a Christmas tree and break a Guinness World Records Title," the statement added. The video has amassed more than 5 lakh views on Instagram.

Instagram users react in awe, but also shock

“That’s a whole Christmas tree,” said an Instagram user. “Culture appropriation!! They should have used her natural texture of hair,” expressed another user. “They needed to use hair that Defies gravity,” another person wrote.