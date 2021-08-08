'Tactile Illusion': Video From Old TV Show Makes You Feel You Have Two Noses; Watch

A TikTok video that has grabbed the attention of netizens is an old TV show clip that showcases an optical illusion. The optical illusion makes the person feel that he or she has two noses. Reportedly, the video posted on TikTok is an episode from the Curiosity Show, an Australian educational TV program for kids hosted by Rob Morrison and Deane Hutton. The host begins the show by talking about optical illusion and then goes on to explain about "tactile illusions".

Illusion makes you feel like you have two noses

The clip has been shared by a YouTube channel named Curiosity Show alongside the caption, "Handy illusions". In the video, the host shows a trick in which he crosses two of his fingers and rubs them on his nose. The show presenter during the show says, "You cross your fingers, so they really do make something like a Y there. And you rub that on either side of your nose so one finger is on one side and the other finger on the other. The host adds that if they try it for about half a minute or a bit longer, you get the most peculiar sensation, as if you have got two noses. It really is quite strong."

As the video progresses, the host explains that the reason behind the sensation is that the brain feels that two fingers or objects touch the nose. The show presenter further says that if they uncross their fingers they can see that "normally that part and that part the two which are rubbing on your nose with your fingers crossed would only be touched by two separate objects". He further adds that "after a while, that's what your fingers tell your brain that you have got two objects there, two noses". The video of the show has been shared by a user on TikTok who goes by the name tiktoktomb, reported Ladbible.

The host of the show shows another trick in which he involves his co-presenter. The host makes another show presenter to cross his hands over and interlock his fingers. The host points to one of co-presenter's fingers and asks him to move it, the person, however, is unable to move the right finger. The show host explains that he is unable to move the right finger as "your eyes are telling your brain what to move". However, when the host touches the finger,of co-host, the person moves the right finger.

IMAGE: Pixabay/RepresentativeImage

