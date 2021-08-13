Tailorbird Diligently Weaves Its Nest In Latest Viral Video; Watch This Rare Sighting

Each and every species of the animal kingdom be it a gigantic giraffe or a tiny bird does something unique which surprises us completely. Every creature has its own distinctive way to survive in the wildlife. One such beautiful creature who is renowned for its skill of making nests is known as Tailorbirds. People may wonder why Tailorbirds are thus named, as all birds build their own nest. Well, the answer states that it is not about just building a nest but it is about how they built it.

To our luck, there is a lovely 56-second video of a tailorbird causing garnering love on social media. In the video footage, a tailorbird can be seen constructing its nest with amazing dexterity. With the aid of its beak, the bird can be seen poking holes in leaves and stitching them together with bits of thread. The thread is usually made of plant fibres or spider's web. It is even seen that the bird has made the nest just like a compartment with leaves as walls. The little genius is even stuffing the nest with white cotton or wool-like substances. The bird was bringing every material with its beak. It is observed that it took four days for it to build its nest.

This short clip video is shared by Buitengebieden, on Twitter. The video was shared with the caption, “A sewing bird. Nature still amazes me every day.”

A sewing bird..



Nature still amazes me every day.. pic.twitter.com/dOqQ4XpvYI — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) August 12, 2021

This short clip was viewed more than one lakh times. Till now over 14.6 thousand people have liked this video with 3282 retweets. In the comment area, users express their opinions and views. One of the users commented, “After seeing this, it's kinda hard to talk only about instinct and not intelligence. I know it is said animals have instinct and not intelligence...but after seeing this...not so sure it's the right choice of words... Nature is indeed really amazing.” While the other commented, “The more you look at nature, the more you realise there is little special about humans, except for their capability to destroy everything," the third comment, “See how deftly it stitches its cosy nest. Who taught it the critical skill.”

After seeing this, it's kinda hard to talk only about instinct and not intelligence. I know it is said animals have instinct and not intelligence...but after seeing this...not so sure it's the right choice of words... Nature is indeed really amazing — Max Grenier (@MaxGrenier99) August 12, 2021

The more you look at nature, the more you realise there is little special about humans, except for their capability to destroy everything. — RonaldL (@TiltR) August 12, 2021

How wondrous is this bird...while I'll never get to visit where they live it's fabulous to have this brief introduction. I do wish schools offered more in all grades...starting with lovely films like Our Nature by David Attenborough... — Enid Selma Peabody (@Flywoman1950) August 12, 2021

Tailorbirds are mostly found in tropical areas, particularly in Asia. These cute little birds have long curved bills, short round wings, short tails, powerful legs, and short round wings.

