Take A Look At The Most Commonly Used Passwords In India In 2022

Despite an increasing number of cyber threats with the potential of stealing user data and other important information from the users on the digital domain, a list released by NordPass revealed some usual suspects when it came to setting up passwords.

The list of most commonly used passwords in India released by NordPass, Nord Security’s password manager, revealed the importance of educating users on setting up strong passwords to defend against data theft.

As per the list, “password” took the top spot as the most commonly used password for the year 2022. The password was used more than 3.4 million times, the NordPass report revealed. Also, “123456” and “12345678” took the second and third spots on the list respectively.

Week passwords undermine cybersecurity

According to NordPass, the aforementioned passwords would take less than a second to crack. However, the password that took the fourth spot on the list presented an intriguing departure from the cliché. Indian users enabled “bigbasket” to take the fourth spot on being the most common password in India for the year 2022. The estimated time to crack the password was reported to be five minutes, as per the NordPass report, and the password was used more than 75,000 times in India.

Yes, it’s that time of the year again when you get a glimpse into the Top 200 Most Common Passwords. The 2022 report is here and it even has a special pop culture edition 🔥 #NordPass #worstpasswords — NordPass (@NordPass) November 14, 2022

“123456789” ranked fifth on the passwords list, followed by “pass@123” and “1234567890”. All three would take an estimated 1 to 2 seconds to crack. However, at the eighth spot, “anmol123” was used as a password more than 10,000 times. Moreover, the password comes second in the list with the time required to crack it. According to the report, “anmol123” requires at least 17 minutes to crack it.

Meanwhile, “googledummy” took the tenth spot on the list and is reportedly the strongest password in the top ten. It would take an estimated 23 minutes to crack the password and has been used in India 8,435 times.

The study conducted by NordPass evaluated a 3-terabyte database in partnership with independent researchers to come up with a list of commonly used passwords. Meanwhile, “Password” remained the most common password worldwide, stated the report. It was used more than 4.9 million times followed by “123456” and “123456789”.