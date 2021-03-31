'Taken Over By Aliens': Cryptic Tweet From US Nuclear Command's Account Baffles Netizens

Quick links:
An enigmatic tweet on March 29 on the official Twitter account of US Strategic Command had triggered internet users to speculate the reason and even its meaning. While some hoped it would be a nuclear launch code since US Stratcom controls nuclear weapons of the United States, others believed it was a signal to political conspiracies. The garbled post that appeared on Sunday on the agency’s official Twitter account went viral almost immediately with thousands of likes and comments. Several Twitter users also joked that a cat walked across the keyboard.
The US Strategic Command that runs the nation’s powerful nuclear weapons force, eventually clarified that the enigmatic posting on Twitter was the doing of a precocious kid. The tweet read, “;l;;gmlxzssaw.” The cryptic was deleted shortly after with US Strategic Command issuing another response to the tweet and clarified, “Apologizes [sic] for any confusion. Please disregard this post” but still garnered thousands of reactions. Here are some of them:
US Nuclear assets have been compromised. Strategic Command taken over by Aliens apparently :D Hoping someone doesn't launch Nukes and trigger a Nuclear war. pic.twitter.com/4HpLu0ZSu1March 29, 2021
Not sure what is more disturbing. That US Strategic Command, which is responsible for our nuclear weapons strike and deterrence force, sent the original tweet or that 13.3 thousand people liked it. pic.twitter.com/wNwpPH5JIRMarch 29, 2021
The "command center" is working with a pet cat which walked over the keyboard?— terika stevano (@unDisilluso) March 29, 2021
:)
I feel bad for the person at US Strategic Command who is now going to spend the next 36 hours changing every password on the systems.... pic.twitter.com/6KqCvzLgah— R.A. Smith (@RASmith2017) March 29, 2021
US strategic command ðŸ¤¦ðŸ½â™‚ï¸— Viraj Thakkar (@virajthakkar285) March 29, 2021
;l;;gmlxzssaw pic.twitter.com/X8Jub2Z0QF
Delighted to discover that US Strategic Command is a cat person pic.twitter.com/6iIU66mbBu— Jenny Marlowe (@thereismoresea) March 29, 2021
Meanwhile, at US Strategic Command... pic.twitter.com/mIxZ46ukMc— BNN (@BearUKnow) March 29, 2021
Is US Strategic Command trying to tell us something?— Rosie's Overcrowded Tent (@DarnelSugarfoo) March 29, 2021
Should I sleep under my bed tonight? pic.twitter.com/3sybvDf9ao
US Strategic Command: I'm sure I saved that important password somewhere nice and secure. But I can't remember where!— NutsðŸ¥œ (@nutsaremixed) March 29, 2021
[meanwhile on twitter] pic.twitter.com/bivaCG7FSv
I’m pretty sure US Strategic Command just launched all the nukes. pic.twitter.com/ZFAPMDx4PL— Bleeding Heart Liberal Marine (@BleedingMarine) March 29, 2021
Owning up to the gibberish tweet and explaining the reason behind it, US Straytcom said that the work was not that of a hacker but of a small saboteur. In response to a Freedom of Information Act request from the Daily Dot, the US agency said that the account’s manager had left the account momentarily open and unattended. That’s when, according to the statement, the manager’s “very young child” took advantage and started playing with the keys. US Stratcom also dismissed the speculations of hacking and other concerns.
The Command’s Twitter manager, while in telework status, momentarily left the Command’s Twitter account open and unattended,” the statement to the outlet said. “His very young child took advantage of the situation and started playing with the keys and unfortunately, and unknowingly, posted the tweet.”
It added, “Absolutely nothing nefarious occurred, i.e., no hacking of our Twitter account. The post was discovered and notice to delete it occurred telephonically.”
