Tamil Nadu Candidate Promises Free Helicopter, IPhone, Trip To Moon In Election Manifesto

Election season in India comes with a lot of ‘promises’ that people rarely see being fulfilled after their candidates win the polls. In Tamil Nadu, Thulam Saravanan, a candidate fighting from South Madurai, has released his election manifesto with promises that many people believe are just a gimmick to attract eyeballs. The 34-year-old independent candidate’s manifesto is so 'out of the world' that it literally holds a promise to send every person in the constituency for a vacation to the Moon.

Rs. 1 crore, iPhones, three-storey house

According to local media reports, Saravanan has promised to provide every household in his constituency with free helicopters and robots for those with homemakers. Saravanan has promised to give free iPhones and transfer Rs. 1 crore each in every person’s bank account. The politician has said he will give every constituent a three-storey house with a swimming pool. That’s not it, Saravanan has said he will build a 300-feet-tall iceberg in South Madurai to deal with the scorching heat in the summer.

Saravanan said he has made these outlandish commitments to remind people of the phony promises politicians make prior to elections. The independent candidate said he is running for the election to learn about the process and to create panic amongst politicians, who fear an informed public. Saravanan's manifesto pamphlet was shared on social media by a Chennai-based journalist Radhakrishnan RK, whose post has now garnered more than 500 likes.

No way...this cannot be real! Has to be a parody no? I mean...he could get arrested for violating MCC, right? — Lakshmy Venkiteswaran (@LakshmyV2) March 25, 2021

Sir one shot payment or in installment will he give us ðŸ˜€ðŸ˜€ðŸ˜€ — Victory (@Victory90070458) March 25, 2021

100 days moon ðŸŒ’ trip ah pic.twitter.com/q0jTXpGxVC — ï¾Œï¾‘á¯ä¹‡ä¹‡ï½²ã‚“ (@ijaveeth) March 24, 2021

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls on April 6, 2021, to elect the 16th Legislative Assembly, the results for which will be declared on May 2. The election is primarily being fought between two sides, the ruling AIADMK-BJP and the opposition DMK-Congress, which has been out of power in the state since 2011. AIADMK has promised washing machines for every household, along with free computers, salaries for housewives, among other things. Meanwhile, DMK has said it will give free tablets to every student in the state with internet connectivity and will cut fuel prices. So, it is not that Saravanan, alone, is promising all the freebies to woo people into voting for him, the tactic is being used by all major parties across all regions for decades now.

(Image Credit: Thulam Saravanan/Facebook/Unsplash)