Tamil Nadu cop stops biker, asks him to chase down bus for this humanitarian reason; Watch

In one of the most heartwarming incidents, a police officer from the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu stopped a biker and requested him to return a bottle of medicine that fell from a state-run bus moving ahead on the same road. The special gesture was captured on the helmet camera of YouTuber AnnyArun, who was on his way to Tenkasi from Pondicherry. Arun, who is from Karnataka, posted the video on his social media handles and wrote, “I never thought I would make a 'stopped by cop' kind of videos but this one was too 'unexpected' to resist posting!”

The video begins with Arun getting stopped by a local cop in the middle of a national highway. The cop requests him to deliver a bottle of medicine to a woman travelling in a state bus on the same road, maybe a few kilometres ahead of him, saying she accidentally dropped it. Arun kick starts his bike and races to catch the bus. Upon seeing the vehicle, he goes straight to the driver’s window and signalling him to stop the bus for a moment. Arun then returns the medicine to the woman before restarting his journey to Tenkasi.

Here's how netizens reacted

The video has garnered more than 42,000 views since it was shared two days ago. Netizens have showered the comment section with appreciative messages and posts. One individual commented, “Huge respect to you and the policeman ... Arun…”, another user wrote, “You both(Yourself and Police) did justice for humanity. A timeliness help. Hats off to you both.”

“Man, I never thought this was such viral content, to be honest. I'm glad this video is spreading positivity. Especially between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu,” Arun wrote on Twitter. Meanwhile, the internet has found the unsung police officer, who went out of his way to stop a biker and request him to deliver the medicine to the woman who might need it. The cop’s name is Mr. Krishnamurthy, who works with the Tamil Nadu police.

Kudos to the police official Mr. Krishnamurthy. Thanks @anny_arun for sharing. Thank you so much @ArjunSaravanan5 sago for endorsing. https://t.co/06UzLZ6Zhr — à®†à®©à®¨à¯à®¤à¯ (@lanand79) March 25, 2021

(Image Credit: AnnyArun/Instagram)

