Tamil Nadu: Man Goes Viral After Setting Up Billboards Looking For 'Miss Right'

Gone were the days when people use to search for their life partners on matrimonial sites, now it is billboards advertising for a partner that has gained popularity. A bachelor in Tamil Nadu, in order to find himself a wife, has created a matrimonial poster. The 27-year-old engineer put up large posters carrying his personal details all around his hometown.

The posters were for "Miss Right", who, the man named Jagan, wishes to find in the near future. According to local media outlet Madurai 360, he resorted to this plan after failing to find a partner for himself through conventional ways. Meanwhile, in the poster, Jagan has mentioned his star sign, caste, profession, income, and address, and also noted that he owns a piece of land.

He included a photo of himself wearing a denim shirt. Speaking to Madurai 360, Jagan said that apart from being a manager, he was also a part-time designer. It was while working as a designer that the novel idea struck him, he said.

Jagan's hunt for 'Miss Right'

Jagan explained that when he placed the posters as a last resort, with hopes that families looking for a groom would contact him, he faced a new challenge. “I thought people from girls’ families would contact me, but I am getting calls only from marriage brokers,” he added.

Speaking to local media outlet, he told, “I have been searching for a bride for the past five years, but not successful. I have designed so many posters that I thought why I can’t just design one for myself." He also described that many people took money from him, promising to find a suitable bride, “but they would never return”.

“I think this is a tough period for those who were born in the 90s,” he said, adding that he had even been pranked. “I have been mocked as well, but I don’t care… They are making memes out of my poster, but I am not affected by it all. I am becoming viral at their expense,” he added. Jagan also said that he would put up the 'Thank You' posters if he gets a call from potential bride's family.

