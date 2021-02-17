Tamil Nadu Man Rappels Down Blindfolded From 155 Feet Rock, Creates Record

A 53-year-old man from Tamil Nadu entered the Unico Book of World Records for rappelling down blindfolded from a 155-feet rock at Malaipattu mountain in Sriperumbudur in Kanchipuram last month. SV Ramana works at a bank and is being trained for rappelling for several years now. "I am working for Punjab National Bank in Chennai. Age is not a limit for anything... I dedicate this achievement to the uniform servicemen of the country," Ramana said.

A new world record

He has always wanted to do something different to inspire the people who are younger than him. He urges youngsters to join military service. His achievement was marked in the Unico Book of World Records on January 30, 2021.

In another such incident, Tamil Nadu based girl SN Lakshmi Sai Sri cooked 46 dishes in just 58 minutes and featured in the UNICO Book of World Records. Proud of her achievement, the little girl told that she learnt cooking from her mother. According to ANI, she said, "I have learned cooking from my mother. I am very happy that I have achieved this milestone". Appreciating the girl, netizens have deemed her as 'India's new and little masterchef'.

