Tamil Nadu: Pet Parents In Coimbatore Organise Baby Shower For Pregnant Pet Cats

In a unique and interesting incident that was witnessed in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore, on Sunday, a pet parent staged a baby shower tradition for her pregnant cats. As per the reports of ANI, the cat parent stated that they did this to bless the pregnant kitties and that they are providing them with special cat food and snacks. The cat parent further said that people have baby showers for humans, so they did the same for the cats because they are members of the family.

The cat parent also stated that they normally offer good foods like chicken, tuna, milk, and dry foods to their kittens on a regular basis to keep them healthy and claimed that they go to the veterinarian on a regular basis and keep a detailed health record of the pets. The veterinary specialist who attended the baby shower, on the other hand, stated that they worked with the doctors to plan the baby shower, according to ANI. They further remarked that this kind of ceremony for pregnant cats is a first of its kind. The baby shower is a party to share the happiness of the upcoming birth of a new child. It's also an opportunity for friends and family to give advice to the new parents.

Cat's pregnancy lasts 62 days

The ceremony was said to have taken place at the RS Puram region of Coimbatore, in the presence of veterinarian Dr Vanugopal, who was the chief guest for the occasion, according to the local reports. Kshira and Iris, two one-year-old female cats, are in their 50th and 35th days of pregnancy, respectively. A cat's pregnancy lasts 62 days.

Pet parents these days are investing a lot to ensure the well-being of their pets and offer them the kind of comfort that any member of their family would appreciate. Recently, a post about a dog mom went viral for spending Rs 2.5 lakh rupees to reserve an entire business class seat for her dog named Bela, on an Air India trip from Mumbai to Chennai.

A viral case involving kittens in Reddit

In a different case that went viral on Reddit, a user named @u/dissonantclear, shared an image of kittens writing, "Found a pregnant stray in our backyard seven years ago." People were impressed as the Reddit user kept all the kittens as one wrote, "You kept them all?! That’s awesome."

(With Inputs from ANI)

Image: ANI