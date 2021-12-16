Tamil Nadu: Robbers Wearing Lion Mask Steal 15 Kg Gold Worth Rs 8 Cr In Vellore; WATCH

In a shocking incident, a popular gold retail outlet in Tamil Nadu's Vellore was robbed of 15 kilograms of gold after robbers broke into the shop. With the incident caught on the CCTV installed inside the shop, the miscreants were spotted donning a Lion mask to conceal their identity. According to the information from the local police, the stolen jewellery from the shop named Jos Alukkas was worth Rs 8 crores.

In the footage shared by the local police, one robber can be seen inside the shop with a can of spray paint in his hand. Initially looking a bit confused, the masked miscreant was seen spraying the paint over the first camera installed in the middle of the shop. Eventually, he reached the inside part of the outlet to disrupt the vision of the camera which shot the footage. The shop was completely empty as the robbers had broken in and their identification will be tough to confirm owing to the Lion mask.

Image: Republic World