Tamil Nadu: Video Of Deer's Rescue From An Open Well Strikes Chord With Netizens; Watch

A moving video from Tamil Nadu shows the rescue and release of a deer by the Forest Department. Recently, the video was shared by an IAS officer Supriya Sahu, who often shares wholesome videos on Twitter.

The clip opens up showing the deer being released in the forested area. Supriya Sahu, who often shares animal rescue stories on her Twitter account, mentioned that the operation took place in Tamil Nadu’s Thiruvallur town. She wrote, "Safe rescue and release of a Spotted Deer from an open well by the Forest Dept with assistance from the Fire & Rescue personnel. Well done DFO, Tiruvallur, and Team Every life is precious #TNForest #rescue" while sharing the video on Twitter.

Safe rescue and release of a Spotted Deer from an open well by the Forest Dept with assistance from the Fire & Rescue personnel. Well done DFO, Tiruvallur and Team 👍 Every life is precious #TNForest #rescue pic.twitter.com/eudlGHe8Hn — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) May 11, 2022

She also shared two images of rescue, one showed the deer being trapped in the open well. The other image showed a rescue worker plunging into the well to save the distressed animal. The post has grabbed the attention of many on the internet.

'You are a so genuine officer', netizens react

The post has accumulated more than 8K views accompanied by several likes and retweets. People were seen lauding the efforts of the volunteers who rescued the deer. The video has also prompted many users on Twitter to put out their views. A user wrote, "LAW OF KARMA !!! Keep doing GOOD DEEDS, for others. Your Good Deeds will return, back in some or other form. MANKIND needs to understand it". The second user spelled, "You are a so genuine officer", proud to have such people in my Twitter contacts! Blessings!!!". The third user expressed, "There is still humanity in this world's great effort".

