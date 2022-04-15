Last Updated:

Tamil Nadu: Volunteers Rescue Baby Monkey Found Hugging Its Dead Mother; Netizens React

The 21-second clip shared with the caption, "Thank you for your service", shows a baby monkey being offered milk by volunteers who rescued it. Watch here.

Purnima Mishra
Tamil Nadu

Image: Unsplash/Representative


An infant's love for their mother is arguably the purest of feelings that exist in the world, and it does not limit to humans. In a heartwarming incident in Tamil Nadu that makes one happy and sad at the same time, a baby monkey - incidentally, also called an infant - was found hugging its dead mother by a group of kindhearted humans. 

The infant, barely the size of an adult palm, was rescued by volunteers from the Besant Memorial Animal Dispensary. In a video shared by Supriya Sahu, an IAS officer, the baby monkey can be seen gulping on milk, offered to it by the volunteers in a feeding bottle. 

The 21-second clip from Tamil Nadu, shared with the caption, "Thank you for your service", is enough to melt any heart. While sharing the video, Sahu informed that the baby monkey was found "hugging her dead mother".  

Watch the video here:

Since being shared, the soul-stirring video has garnered over 32K views, accompanied by a plethora of reactions. 

'Beautiful hearted people', 'Hats off': Netizens react 

People were seen lauding the efforts of the volunteers who rescued the infant, after finding it in a difficult state, hugging on to the lifeless body of its mother. 

"Hats off to the volunteers for saving a precious life," a netizen wrote, while a second user commented, "Beautiful hearted people ... make this world beautiful with their beautiful service on leftover creature...Hopeful and a Peaceful life revived' to this EXTREMELY starving' monkey kid (sic)". A third user wrote, "Amazing human gesture…keep it up...our salute (sic)".

Take a look at some more comments below:

(Image: Unsplash/Representative)

