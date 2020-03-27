The Debate
'Tan Doori': Twitter Creates Hindi Word For Social Distancing Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

What’s Viral

Social distancing is the need of the hour and desi Twitter has found the Hindi equivalent of social distancing- Tan door, during the coronavirus pandemic.

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
'Tan doori'- Twitter discovers Hindi word for social distancing

Amidst the deadly coronavirus outbreak, social distancing is the need of the hour. India has gone under 21-day lockdown since March 25 in an effort to maintain social distancing and stop the spread of the coronavirus. Social Media users have finally found the Hindi word for social distancing, the word is ‘Tan-Doori’.

'Maintain TAN-DOORI'

Even actor Paresh Rawal also joined the trend. Take a look at the hilarious memes social media users are making.

The deadly coronavirus pandemic has infected 532,263 people worldwide and killed 24,090 people globally. India has reported 733 cases and the death toll in the country stands at 20.

First Published:
