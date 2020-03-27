'Tan Doori': Twitter Creates Hindi Word For Social Distancing Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Amidst the deadly coronavirus outbreak, social distancing is the need of the hour. India has gone under 21-day lockdown since March 25 in an effort to maintain social distancing and stop the spread of the coronavirus. Social Media users have finally found the Hindi word for social distancing, the word is ‘Tan-Doori’.
Even actor Paresh Rawal also joined the trend. Take a look at the hilarious memes social media users are making.
Finally got the Hindi name of social distancing.— Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) March 26, 2020
TAN DOORI
I was wondering what should be the Hindi equivalent of ‘social distancing’ !— DHARM PATEL (@i_DB99) March 26, 2020
Finally, got it - TAN DOORI !!!!!
And Everybody while sleeping these days be like...Tak tana nana Tan Doori Nights @HimeshOnline https://t.co/b2C373Y8i3— Vaibhav Londhe (@VaibhavLondhe90) March 26, 2020
Social distancing in Hindi made by yours truly— Aseem Bhargava (@PRAseam) March 26, 2020
Tan Doori karo ZAROORI
🤣🙂
Maintain Tan Doori 😊😉😉— Prakash KP (@BharatKaPrakash) March 26, 2020
Exact hindi meaning of #SocialDistancing is tan+doori yaani tandoori!— #करोना (@8pmGyan) March 26, 2020
So enjoy Tandoori! #Covid19India
Tan Doori is the new bahaduri.— Riddhi 🌻 (@fabricvillaz) March 26, 2020
TAN DOORI bna ke rakhiye.. 😉— Shuvranshu Jha (@ShuvranshuJ) March 26, 2020
When you see people tweeting— GHANSHYAM ARORA (@GHANSHYAMARORA9) March 26, 2020
shit stuff like Hindi name of
Social Distancing is TAN DOORI amid of Corona Virus crisis. pic.twitter.com/rViXDAPh1R
Who called it social distancing and not Tandoori?#viaWA 🤣— Why So Silly® (@silly_why) March 26, 2020
TAN DOORI bna ke rakhiye.. 😉— Shuvranshu Jha (@ShuvranshuJ) March 26, 2020
The deadly coronavirus pandemic has infected 532,263 people worldwide and killed 24,090 people globally. India has reported 733 cases and the death toll in the country stands at 20.
