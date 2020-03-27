'Tan Doori': Twitter Creates Hindi Word For Social Distancing Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Amidst the deadly coronavirus outbreak, social distancing is the need of the hour. India has gone under 21-day lockdown since March 25 in an effort to maintain social distancing and stop the spread of the coronavirus. Social Media users have finally found the Hindi word for social distancing, the word is ‘Tan-Doori’.

'Maintain TAN-DOORI'

Even actor Paresh Rawal also joined the trend. Take a look at the hilarious memes social media users are making.

Finally got the Hindi name of social distancing.



TAN DOORI — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) March 26, 2020

I was wondering what should be the Hindi equivalent of ‘social distancing’ !



Finally, got it - TAN DOORI !!!!! — DHARM PATEL (@i_DB99) March 26, 2020

And Everybody while sleeping these days be like...Tak tana nana Tan Doori Nights @HimeshOnline https://t.co/b2C373Y8i3 — Vaibhav Londhe (@VaibhavLondhe90) March 26, 2020

Social distancing in Hindi made by yours truly



Tan Doori karo ZAROORI

🤣🙂 — Aseem Bhargava (@PRAseam) March 26, 2020

Maintain Tan Doori 😊😉😉 — Prakash KP (@BharatKaPrakash) March 26, 2020

Exact hindi meaning of #SocialDistancing is tan+doori yaani tandoori!



So enjoy Tandoori! #Covid19India — #करोना (@8pmGyan) March 26, 2020

Tan Doori is the new bahaduri. — Riddhi 🌻 (@fabricvillaz) March 26, 2020

TAN DOORI bna ke rakhiye.. 😉 — Shuvranshu Jha (@ShuvranshuJ) March 26, 2020

When you see people tweeting

shit stuff like Hindi name of

Social Distancing is TAN DOORI amid of Corona Virus crisis. pic.twitter.com/rViXDAPh1R — GHANSHYAM ARORA (@GHANSHYAMARORA9) March 26, 2020

Who called it social distancing and not Tandoori?#viaWA 🤣 — Why So Silly® (@silly_why) March 26, 2020

The deadly coronavirus pandemic has infected 532,263 people worldwide and killed 24,090 people globally. India has reported 733 cases and the death toll in the country stands at 20.

